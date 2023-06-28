C.P. Company & END. Connect to "Adapt"

At every turn of its history, C.P. Company has enjoyed the success of its labors in sportswear refinement. Having taken notes on military staples to build an arsenal of elevated sportswear, it's achieved great heights, and with a helping hand from END, it's achieved its latest.

Collaborative output from C.P. Company is somewhat of a rarity. That's not to say it never happens, because, of course, it has and will continue to; unlike brands that make collaborations part of an endless stream of releases, though, CP takes special care in when and with who it collaborates.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A small handful of co-creations have fallen from the Italian sportswear giant's branches over the years, with its most notable additions created alongside adidas (specifically Spezial), with Patta also taking a memorable pop at the iconic lenses.

Now, though, it's END's chance to drown in the world of C.P. Company and make it somewhat its own.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For their team-up, dubbed "Adapt," the pair showcases a celebration of this heritage, presented through a selection of garments that have been designed to age through wear, washing, and sun exposure. The result? Pieces that patina and tell the story of their owners over time.

The collection's centerpieces are crafted from over-dyed blue denim that's been carefully designed to lighten over time. This unique approach presents itself through a Goggle jacket and overshirt, before extending into a bucket hat, bag, and a pair of pants.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Aside from these standouts are a selection of jersey apparel lines, worked in bright strokes of florescent orange and green, effortlessly reflecting the feel of the season.

If you're keen to expand your rotation of lens-equipped C.P. Company apparel pieces, fret not; the CP x END. collection is available to shop online.