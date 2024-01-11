C.P. Company's First ASICS Sneaker is Wonderfully Yellow

For the past couple of seasons, ASICS has shown up at Paris Fashion Week in a big way. The brand has run a series of pop-up shops offering a first look at what’s become some of its most exciting collaborations (such as Dime’s gradient GT-2160s or Cecilie Bahnsen’s Mary Jane sneakers).

Now, we’re just one week away from Paris Fashion Week starting and it has announced another big collab that will debut in the French capital, and it’s with C.P. Company.

ASICS

Information about the release is sparse so far but there are a few things that we know for sure. One is that the two brands are joining forces to launch the new GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII and another is that the pop-up shop (located at Maison des Metallos) is open on January 19 and 20.

We also know that two colorways of the shoe will be released, however, the brands have only supplied pictures of one so far (spoiler, it’s very yellow and has C.P. Company branding at the toe).

ASICS

C.P. Company is known to create some excellent collaborations, with recent highlights including one with Palace (a strong contender for the best collaboration of 2023) and a selection of techy outerwear with One Block Down. However, its collaborative sneakers are few and far between.

There’s been the odd adidas Originals collab, although their last sneaker drop was back in 2022, and most recently there was a pair of Diemme boots included in last year's Palace collection, but that’s about it.

So, the announcement of the Italian brand linking up with ASICS on a two-piece sneaker pack? That’s big news for any goggle-eyed outerwear enthusiast.

Getting C.P. Company on board for a sneaker is just the latest in a string of high-profile announcements for ASICS in 2024.

Not even a full two weeks into the new year, the brand has already reclaimed its crown as the king of technical dad shoes and got chins wagging about upcoming collaborations with the likes of Earls Collection, Paperboy Paris, and HAL STUDIOS.

I thought it was a big year for ASICS in 2023, but somehow the brand's managing to outdo itself.