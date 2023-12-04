Sign up to never miss a drop
Palace x C.P. Company Is *the* Collaboration of the Year

Words By Tayler Willson

Last year’s Palace x C.P. Company collaboration was by far and away my favorite of 2022.

It had everything: technical outerwear, chunky knitwear, lots of goggles, and even a three-way footwear collab with Diemme, and it was all fused with Palace’s inimitable tongue-in-cheek approach. It was great.



This year, though, Palace and C.P. Company have taken things up a notch and — at risk of sounding like a goggle-obsessed broken record (of which I am one) — are dropping yet another worthy contender for collaboration of the year. Seriously.

Comprising more Palace-y takes on some of C.P. Company's signature shapes and fabrics, the collection — which lands online December 8 — is the perfect blend of technical know-how and a playful streetwear aesthetic.




Take the new look Goggle Jacket, for example, which is made from Kan-D, a monofilament nylon so named for its resemblance to the cellophane candy wrappers of the 1950s and 1960s, with an extremely transparent texture and shiny surface.

The transparency of the fabric highlights the PALACE COMPANY logo printed on the back, the front branding, and all the flap pockets.




Then there’s the Explorer Jacket, another icon of the C.P. Company catalog, which has been reproduced in D.D. Shell Rip-Stop, a thinner uncoated nylon that gives greater softness and a more nuanced light-dark effect.

Palace's irreverent approach is also evident in the range's accessories. Take the transformable Nylon B shoulder bag, for instance, which, thanks to its versatile structure, can be used as a backpack or a messenger bag with adjustable straps and buckles.




There’s also a goggle beanie with a straight visor, a down-filled D.D. Shell scarf, and a baseball cap with earflaps and goggle lenses on the back.

Honestly, I’m not entirely sure where Palace or C.P. Company goes from here because this — and I don’t wanna be dramatic or anything — is the finest collaboration in the entire existence of human kind, which, considering the extent of Palace's back catalog of partners, is certainly saying something.

I’m giddy, sure, but only because Palace x C.P. Company made me so.


