Creature World Is Making Fashion Fun Again

RGB, the second collection from the ongoing art-cum-fashion project Creature World, epitomizes the brand and its founder's gleeful and whimsical spirit.

Created by Danny Cole, a 23-year-old multi-hyphenate artist and director, Creature World, which utilises a myriad of creative mediums to bring a vibrant cartoon dream-world to life, has gained a loyal following since making its fashion week debut in New York earlier this year, where it held a fun and community-oriented exhibition.

Now, following the release of its first capsule, "Migration", in the summer, Cole’s Creature World returns with Collection 2: RGB, another offering of playful apparel that draws on facets of streetwear, utilitarianism, and workwear.

“Unlike paintings, garments don’t just exist to be viewed, they become a part of you when you put them on,” Cole tells Highsnobiety.

“There’s a lot of trust in a person allowing you to define their identity. Seeing people in the hoodies and hats, it’s like my paintings becoming real. It’s not just about a person becoming The Creature, it’s about the atmosphere of play that surrounds and radiates from the wearer.”

Stand outs from Creature World's Collection 02: RGB — which initially landed on December 5 before a second release on December 12 — includes a thick jersey hoodie with ears and distressed appliqué lettering, carefully detailed cut-and-sew shirts with loud screen printed graphics, and accessories like leather coin purses and socks.

“I never cease to be amazed by the experience of a shared dream that cartoons, movies, music, and art invoke upon us,” Cole continues.

“Experiencing creativity is how humans dream together. The Creature World art project and brand are how I make my dream into a shared escape for people to join one another.”

Through RGB, Cole and Creature World are bringing art, style, and culture together in a refreshingly gleeful way. Sure, the resulting garments are slightly tongue-in-cheek and, yup, they might be a little out-there for some, but there's no denying that Creature World is most certainly putting the fun back into dressing, if nothing else.