Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Creature World Is Making Fashion Fun Again

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

RGB, the second collection from the ongoing art-cum-fashion project Creature World, epitomizes the brand and its founder's gleeful and whimsical spirit.

Created by Danny Cole, a 23-year-old multi-hyphenate artist and director, Creature World, which utilises a myriad of creative mediums to bring a vibrant cartoon dream-world to life, has gained a loyal following since making its fashion week debut in New York earlier this year, where it held a fun and community-oriented exhibition.

Now, following the release of its first capsule, "Migration", in the summer, Cole’s Creature World returns with Collection 2: RGB, another offering of playful apparel that draws on facets of streetwear, utilitarianism, and workwear.

“Unlike paintings, garments don’t just exist to be viewed, they become a part of you when you put them on,” Cole tells Highsnobiety.

“There’s a lot of trust in a person allowing you to define their identity. Seeing people in the hoodies and hats, it’s like my paintings becoming real. It’s not just about a person becoming The Creature, it’s about the atmosphere of play that surrounds and radiates from the wearer.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stand outs from Creature World's Collection 02: RGB — which initially landed on December 5 before a second release on December 12 — includes a thick jersey hoodie with ears and distressed appliqué lettering, carefully detailed cut-and-sew shirts with loud screen printed graphics, and accessories like leather coin purses and socks.

“I never cease to be amazed by the experience of a shared dream that cartoons, movies, music, and art invoke upon us,” Cole continues.

“Experiencing creativity is how humans dream together. The Creature World art project and brand are how I make my dream into a shared escape for people to join one another.”

Through RGB, Cole and Creature World are bringing art, style, and culture together in a refreshingly gleeful way. Sure, the resulting garments are slightly tongue-in-cheek and, yup, they might be a little out-there for some, but there's no denying that Creature World is most certainly putting the fun back into dressing, if nothing else.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ACS Pro
Salomon
$215
Image on Highsnobiety
Re-Inforced Nylon Cargo T
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Detroit Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$200
We Recommend
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • best scandinavian brands feature rains sandqvist stutterheim
    42 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2023
    • Style
  • sneaker websites
    Peep The Best Sneaker Stores Online & in the World
    • Sneakers
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • timothée chalamet wonka dunks outfit
    Timothée's Doing Wonka Style, the Chalamet Way (Dunks Included)
    • Style
  • powerpuff girls dunks
    The Powerpuff Girls' Dunks Are Made of Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nike
    • Sneakers
  • mizuno nonnative
    More GORE-TEX nonnative x Mizuno? Yes, Please
    • Sneakers
  • RGB By Creature World Fall/Winter 2023.
    Creature World Is Making Fashion Fun Again
    • Style
  • kerwin frost mcdonald's meal merch
    Everything to Know About Kerwin Frost & McDonald's Adult Happy Meals
    • Style
  • OMEGA & Swatch's Harvey Nichols Watch Collab Is Major.
    EXCLUSIVE: OMEGA & Swatch's New Ostrich-Strap Moonswatches Are Major
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023