Crocs' All-Terrain Collection Is Growing

The beauty of a pair of Crocs is undoubtedly their versatility. As ideal for taking the bins out as they are for popping down the shop for a share bag of Doritos and a litre bottle of Mountain Dew, Crocs has firmly established itself as the ultimate all-occasion footwear brand.

Its list of collaborators makes for good reading too. From Balenciaga and Salehe Bembury, to Palace and Awake NY this year alone, 2022 has been a busy year for Crocs – one that’s seen its popularity reach new heights.

Crocs 1 / 3

Despite the myriad of link-ups, Crocs’ in-line offering continues to deliver, not least its All-Terrain collection, which recently inducted two new silhouettes to its ever-growing arsenal.

Crocs 1 / 3

The first – dubbed the Classic All-Terrain Sandal – embraces the epochal sport-street hybrid look of the classic All-Terrain Clog, and features pops of blue on a black silhouette, which sits atop a rugged outsole with two upper straps and an adjustable turbo strap.

Crocs 1 / 3

The second – titled the Classic All-Terrain Flip – resembles a more traditional-looking style, and arrives in a stealthy all-black colorway.

Accompanying the new silhouettes are the ever-present Classic All-Terrain Clog and Classic All-Terrain Marbled Sandal, which too are available via the Crocs website now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While collaborations may steal the headlines when it comes to Crocs – see too its recent link-up with mastermind JAPAN, who last week released a reworked take of the Classic Clog silhouette – it’s its in-line collection that will ultimately stand the test of time.