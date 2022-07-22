Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Crocs' All-Terrain Collection Is Growing

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Crocs
1 / 3

The beauty of a pair of Crocs is undoubtedly their versatility. As ideal for taking the bins out as they are for popping down the shop for a share bag of Doritos and a litre bottle of Mountain Dew, Crocs has firmly established itself as the ultimate all-occasion footwear brand.

Its list of collaborators makes for good reading too. From Balenciaga and Salehe Bembury, to Palace and Awake NY this year alone, 2022 has been a busy year for Crocs – one that’s seen its popularity reach new heights.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Crocs
1 / 3

Despite the myriad of link-ups, Crocs’ in-line offering continues to deliver, not least its All-Terrain collection, which recently inducted two new silhouettes to its ever-growing arsenal.

Crocs
1 / 3

The first – dubbed the Classic All-Terrain Sandal – embraces the epochal sport-street hybrid look of the classic All-Terrain Clog, and features pops of blue on a black silhouette, which sits atop a rugged outsole with two upper straps and an adjustable turbo strap.

Crocs
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The second – titled the Classic All-Terrain Flip – resembles a more traditional-looking style, and arrives in a stealthy all-black colorway.

Accompanying the new silhouettes are the ever-present Classic All-Terrain Clog and Classic All-Terrain Marbled Sandal, which too are available via the Crocs website now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While collaborations may steal the headlines when it comes to Crocs – see too its recent link-up with mastermind JAPAN, who last week released a reworked take of the Classic Clog silhouette – it’s its in-line collection that will ultimately stand the test of time.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Chalk
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MerrellHydro Slide Black/Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MerrellCatalyst Pro Earth
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit
  • A Hike-able Ballet Sneaker by Crocs
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
  • Crocs Made Rugged Barbour Jackets for Your Feet (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Crocs EXP Takes Footwear Into Uncharted Territory
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now