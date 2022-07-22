Crocs' All-Terrain Collection Is Growing
The beauty of a pair of Crocs is undoubtedly their versatility. As ideal for taking the bins out as they are for popping down the shop for a share bag of Doritos and a litre bottle of Mountain Dew, Crocs has firmly established itself as the ultimate all-occasion footwear brand.
Its list of collaborators makes for good reading too. From Balenciaga and Salehe Bembury, to Palace and Awake NY this year alone, 2022 has been a busy year for Crocs – one that’s seen its popularity reach new heights.
Despite the myriad of link-ups, Crocs’ in-line offering continues to deliver, not least its All-Terrain collection, which recently inducted two new silhouettes to its ever-growing arsenal.
The first – dubbed the Classic All-Terrain Sandal – embraces the epochal sport-street hybrid look of the classic All-Terrain Clog, and features pops of blue on a black silhouette, which sits atop a rugged outsole with two upper straps and an adjustable turbo strap.
The second – titled the Classic All-Terrain Flip – resembles a more traditional-looking style, and arrives in a stealthy all-black colorway.
Accompanying the new silhouettes are the ever-present Classic All-Terrain Clog and Classic All-Terrain Marbled Sandal, which too are available via the Crocs website now.
While collaborations may steal the headlines when it comes to Crocs – see too its recent link-up with mastermind JAPAN, who last week released a reworked take of the Classic Clog silhouette – it’s its in-line collection that will ultimately stand the test of time.