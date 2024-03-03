Sign up to never miss a drop
Salehe Bembury's Crocs Mules Are Dropping Before His Sneakers

in Sneakers

I'm sure Salehe Bembury sees the "Where's the Juniper sneaker" responses taking over the comment section in every new Instagram post he shares. But first, Bembury is dropping off his new Crocs mule, the Saru.

Revealed in February 2024, the Crocs Saru is basically all Crocs' Classic clog on top and Bembury's Pollex clog on the bottom. The hybrid shoes features a breathable upper and worming traction on the outsole, alongside other cool Pollex fixings.

Oh, and there's no back strap as presented on the Pollex clog and Classic clog. So, the Crocs Saru is a slip-on-and-go type of shoe.

Bembury provided first looks at the cognac brown, or "gobi," colorway during the February reveal. In addition to the gobi iteration, Crocs Saru will also launch in pesto (green) and a sort of off-white colorway (not yet named).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Just a month after its introduction, Bembury's Crocs Saru will drop on March 21 on Bembury's Be A Spunge website. It's safe to assume a drop at Crocs will also follow for the brand-new model.

Before Crocs' Saru mule came into the picture, we'd been hearing about the Crocs Juniper sneaker since 2023, thanks to a slew of teases by Bembury. The designer has not only issued the standard Instagram previews but worn the sneakers out and about during fashion week.

Bembury has since presented the Crocs Juniper sneaker in two colorways, including the "Guava" rendition that Bembury frequently shows off.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Bembury confirmed the Crocs Juniper sneaker would arrive sometime during the Spring 2024 season (basically any day now). But fans are still waiting for that official drop info post, like the one for the Crocs Saru.

Patience, Pollex army. For now, let's enjoy the Crocs Saru.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
