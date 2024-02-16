Crocs Clog Has Gone Strapless

After teasing a new mysterious shoe on his Instagram stories, Salehe Bembury has officially revealed his newest Crocs creation, and it's not what we expected.

In the reveal, Bembury holds up what looks like a strapless cross between his Pollex Clog and Crocs' Classic Clog. But make it in mule form.

Bembury's new slip-on Croc boasts the Crocs clog's unmistakable breathable upper and the Pollex Clog's fingerprinted base (outsole, too). At the same time, a gentle, collaborative logo is stamped on the side.

A super nice cognac brown color tops the shoe off, supplying a tonal colorway for Bembury's new strapless hybrid clog.

Bembury captioned the Instagram post, "Saru," hinting at the new Crocs model's name. It could also be the colorway's name, as he's done with other shoe previews.

Currently, there are no release details or other photos of Bembury's 2024 Crocs shoe. However, here's what we do know: it's busy with insane Crocs and Bembury energy.

Bembury, now the Crocs Pollex creative director, is keeping busy with the foam footweear brand. Before revealing this new model, the Bembury debuted first looks at his Crocs Juniper sneaker, Crocs' first true sneaker.

Crocs and Bembury also announced a new artist series called "Art Friends Thumbs Up Good Job," tapping today's famous artists to issue their spins on Bembury's Pollex Clog. Futura kicked off the series on February 15 with a colorful blue pair, sort of like the artist's Nike SB Dunks.

Bembury now has yet another shoe in the lineup for 2024. Like Bembury's previous shoes, the new slip-on Croc is enjoying some divisive reactions, from "IDK about these" to "Love it."

It's worth pointing out that the Bembury's Pollex Clog was also met with similar mixed feelings. Now, it's one of Crocs' most sought-after models.