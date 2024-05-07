Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Met Gala 2024's Best-Dressed Celebs Are Already Timeless

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2024? It's the question destined to be asked a million times by the folks who go to bed at a normal time on the first Monday in May.

Us Met vets will already know, though will the Met Gala hangover (lack of sleep, eyes red from staring at dress details on-screen) be worth it? These red carpet looks came correct so, yes, certainly.

Because it's the Met Gala! The Super Bowl, World Series, Masters of fashion. This is where outfit legends are made and Big Looks live forever.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

2023's Met Gala red carpet set a strong standard with ample goodness from the usual suspects: Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Anok Yai, EmRata, and, of course, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who didn't arrive "fashionably late" this year (Both actually skipped, with Rihanna coming down with the flu).

But what is time, anyways?

Because the 2024 Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" and the dress code was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," meaning that anything from any era was possible, style and 'tude-wise.

Indeed, there was archival and vintage fashion of the highest caliber, loads of rare finds combined with plenty of custom outfits that riffed on classic tropes.

In other words, everyone who walked that red carpet was already ageless.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Most of the usual A-list talent were in view plus a couple of surprises (Queen Cardi B returned!). Zendaya, one of the Met Gala all-stars, was one of the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs. So of course, she was in attendance, a blessed return to form for the full-time perpetually best-dressed actress and part-time Met Gala guest.

The Kardashians, who are always rumored to be banned or skipping or something, were there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Taylor Swift? She hasn't been to the Met since 2016 but considering her enormous 2023, a 2024 appearance wouldn't be entirely left-field, especially with her famous flame. Though, reports said otherwise...

Regardless, fashion's biggest night out has finally arrived. And we’ve recapped the best, the brightest, the most timeless, and the ones who've shone brightly from the evening.

Gwendoline Christie 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Gwendoline Christie is taking it in Margiela with makeup by Pat McGrath (!!!).

Zendaya

Queen Zendaya has touched down in Maison Margiela couture (of course). Her red carpet crown goes untouched once again.

Bad Bunny

'Tis excellent another Margiela moment, this time by Sir Bad Bunny, whose after party 'fit was equally as impressive!

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We're loving the big 'fit energy from Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick at the Met.

Cardi B

Cardi B has returned to the Met Gala, and shut it down in Windowsen.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun pulled up in Thom Browne and an...umbrella? Go off, I guess.

Anok Yai

If you look up "ethereal" in the dictionary, I'm almost certain a photo of Anok Yai's Met look will appear.

Rebecca Ferguson

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Browne cape, we are floored over her Met look.

Colman Domingo

Another stunning Colman Domingo 'fit just dropped at the Met (and it's by Willy Chavarria).

Morgan Spector

Morgan Spector gave us another great Willy Chavarria moment on this fine Met Monday.

Donald Glover

We love Donald Glover's huge Saint Laurent suit.

Ayo Edebiri 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Our Irish queen (IYKYK) is in full bloom tonight.

Josh O'Connor 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Tyla

Make me sand in Balmain, or whatever Tyla said.

Jamie Dornan

In Loewe, Jamie Dornan means serious beaded business.

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata stuns again in Atelier Versace.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jennie

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye's Robert Wun ensemble is pretty fire.

Taylor Russell

Hear ye, hear ye. The Loewe princess, Taylor Russell, has arrived.

Leon Bridges

Beauty truly lies in the details, and Leon Bridges' Willy Chavarria 'fit is proof.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo in Loewe? 10s, 10s, 10s.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain's thorny Jean Paul Gaultier look absolutely nails this year's Met theme. It's her garden and we're just mere visitors.

Olivier Rousteing

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Jeff Goldblum

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Jeff hive, rise up. We've got another winner.

Jeremy Strong

The Eldest Boy was dripped out in Loro Piana for the Met.

Elle Fanning

There she goes. Miss Elle Fanning in Balmain, ladies and gentlemen.

Ariana Grande

And just like that, Ariana Grande is back at the Met Gala (yuh). And she's wearing custom Loewe in her grande return.

Lil Nas X

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Can we get a little commotion for this Lil Nas X and Luar moment?

Lana Del Rey

Here's the status report for Lana Del Rey's Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr moment: no flaws detected.

Usher

Roses for Usher and his Met Gala outfit.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese made her Met Gala debut in 16Arlington. Major!

Dua Lipa

Little Simz

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No notes, Little Simz's Met Gala ensemble is literally perfect.

FKA Twigs, Stella McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne 

Meet the Stella McCartney crew (plus Ed Sheeran just being there).

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu, you will always be a style icon.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae is the moment in Vera Wang. Forever.

Cole Escola 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No thoughts, just Cole Escola's Thom Browne outfit.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny in Dilara Fındıkoğlu? Two icons, one slay.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton doesn't miss, especially for the Met Gala. The star wore Burberry.

Kieran Culkin

This is a Kieran Culkin stan account.

Storm Reid

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We aren't worthy of such goodness from Storm Reid and Coach.

Shop our favorite products

Multiple colors
Nike x PattaAir Huarache 20Y24 Saffron Quartz/Cool Grey-Sanddrift

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Fucking AwesomeHigh Vis Jacket Blue
$245.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPCanvas Script Cap Agate/White
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now