Met Gala 2024's Best-Dressed Celebs Are Already Timeless

Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2024? It's the question destined to be asked a million times by the folks who go to bed at a normal time on the first Monday in May.

Us Met vets will already know, though will the Met Gala hangover (lack of sleep, eyes red from staring at dress details on-screen) be worth it? These red carpet looks came correct so, yes, certainly.

Because it's the Met Gala! The Super Bowl, World Series, Masters of fashion. This is where outfit legends are made and Big Looks live forever.

2023's Met Gala red carpet set a strong standard with ample goodness from the usual suspects: Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Anok Yai, EmRata, and, of course, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who didn't arrive "fashionably late" this year (Both actually skipped, with Rihanna coming down with the flu).

But what is time, anyways?

Because the 2024 Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" and the dress code was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," meaning that anything from any era was possible, style and 'tude-wise.

Indeed, there was archival and vintage fashion of the highest caliber, loads of rare finds combined with plenty of custom outfits that riffed on classic tropes.

In other words, everyone who walked that red carpet was already ageless.

Most of the usual A-list talent were in view plus a couple of surprises (Queen Cardi B returned!). Zendaya, one of the Met Gala all-stars, was one of the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs. So of course, she was in attendance, a blessed return to form for the full-time perpetually best-dressed actress and part-time Met Gala guest.

The Kardashians, who are always rumored to be banned or skipping or something, were there.

Taylor Swift? She hasn't been to the Met since 2016 but considering her enormous 2023, a 2024 appearance wouldn't be entirely left-field, especially with her famous flame. Though, reports said otherwise...

Regardless, fashion's biggest night out has finally arrived. And we’ve recapped the best, the brightest, the most timeless, and the ones who've shone brightly from the evening.

Gwendoline Christie

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie is taking it in Margiela with makeup by Pat McGrath (!!!).

Zendaya

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Queen Zendaya has touched down in Maison Margiela couture (of course). Her red carpet crown goes untouched once again.

Bad Bunny

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

'Tis excellent another Margiela moment, this time by Sir Bad Bunny, whose after party 'fit was equally as impressive!

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

We're loving the big 'fit energy from Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick at the Met.

Cardi B

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Cardi B has returned to the Met Gala, and shut it down in Windowsen.

Steven Yeun

Getty Images / ohn Shearer/WireImage

Steven Yeun pulled up in Thom Browne and an...umbrella? Go off, I guess.

Anok Yai

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

If you look up "ethereal" in the dictionary, I'm almost certain a photo of Anok Yai's Met look will appear.

Rebecca Ferguson

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

Like Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Browne cape, we are floored over her Met look.

Colman Domingo

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Another stunning Colman Domingo 'fit just dropped at the Met (and it's by Willy Chavarria).

Morgan Spector

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Morgan Spector gave us another great Willy Chavarria moment on this fine Met Monday.

Donald Glover

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

We love Donald Glover's huge Saint Laurent suit.

Ayo Edebiri

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Our Irish queen (IYKYK) is in full bloom tonight.

Josh O'Connor

Tyla

Getty Images / Aliah Anderson

Make me sand in Balmain, or whatever Tyla said.

Jamie Dornan

Getty Images / Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

In Loewe, Jamie Dornan means serious beaded business.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

EmRata stuns again in Atelier Versace.

Jennie

Wisdom Kaye

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Wisdom Kaye's Robert Wun ensemble is pretty fire.

Taylor Russell

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hear ye, hear ye. The Loewe princess, Taylor Russell, has arrived.

Leon Bridges

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Beauty truly lies in the details, and Leon Bridges' Willy Chavarria 'fit is proof.

Omar Apollo

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Omar Apollo in Loewe? 10s, 10s, 10s.

Emma Chamberlain

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emma Chamberlain's thorny Jean Paul Gaultier look absolutely nails this year's Met theme. It's her garden and we're just mere visitors.

Olivier Rousteing

Jeff Goldblum

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Jeff hive, rise up. We've got another winner.

Jeremy Strong

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

The Eldest Boy was dripped out in Loro Piana for the Met.

Elle Fanning

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

There she goes. Miss Elle Fanning in Balmain, ladies and gentlemen.

Ariana Grande

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

And just like that, Ariana Grande is back at the Met Gala (yuh). And she's wearing custom Loewe in her grande return.

Lil Nas X

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Can we get a little commotion for this Lil Nas X and Luar moment?

Lana Del Rey

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Here's the status report for Lana Del Rey's Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr moment: no flaws detected.

Usher

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Roses for Usher and his Met Gala outfit.

Angel Reese

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Angel Reese made her Met Gala debut in 16Arlington. Major!

Dua Lipa

Little Simz

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

No notes, Little Simz's Met Gala ensemble is literally perfect.

FKA Twigs, Stella McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

Meet the Stella McCartney crew (plus Ed Sheeran just being there).

Erykah Badu

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Erykah Badu, you will always be a style icon.

Janelle Monae

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey/WWD

Janelle Monae is the moment in Vera Wang. Forever.

Cole Escola

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

No thoughts, just Cole Escola's Thom Browne outfit.

Chloë Sevigny

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chloë Sevigny in Dilara Fındıkoğlu? Two icons, one slay.

Lewis Hamilton

Getty Images / Eugene Gologursky

Lewis Hamilton doesn't miss, especially for the Met Gala. The star wore Burberry.

Kieran Culkin

Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

This is a Kieran Culkin stan account.

Storm Reid

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

We aren't worthy of such goodness from Storm Reid and Coach.