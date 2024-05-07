Met Gala 2024's Best-Dressed Celebs Are Already Timeless
Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2024? It's the question destined to be asked a million times by the folks who go to bed at a normal time on the first Monday in May.
Us Met vets will already know, though will the Met Gala hangover (lack of sleep, eyes red from staring at dress details on-screen) be worth it? These red carpet looks came correct so, yes, certainly.
Because it's the Met Gala! The Super Bowl, World Series, Masters of fashion. This is where outfit legends are made and Big Looks live forever.
2023's Met Gala red carpet set a strong standard with ample goodness from the usual suspects: Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Anok Yai, EmRata, and, of course, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who didn't arrive "fashionably late" this year (Both actually skipped, with Rihanna coming down with the flu).
But what is time, anyways?
Because the 2024 Met Gala theme was "The Garden of Time" and the dress code was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," meaning that anything from any era was possible, style and 'tude-wise.
Indeed, there was archival and vintage fashion of the highest caliber, loads of rare finds combined with plenty of custom outfits that riffed on classic tropes.
In other words, everyone who walked that red carpet was already ageless.
Most of the usual A-list talent were in view plus a couple of surprises (Queen Cardi B returned!). Zendaya, one of the Met Gala all-stars, was one of the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs. So of course, she was in attendance, a blessed return to form for the full-time perpetually best-dressed actress and part-time Met Gala guest.
The Kardashians, who are always rumored to be banned or skipping or something, were there.
Taylor Swift? She hasn't been to the Met since 2016 but considering her enormous 2023, a 2024 appearance wouldn't be entirely left-field, especially with her famous flame. Though, reports said otherwise...
Regardless, fashion's biggest night out has finally arrived. And we’ve recapped the best, the brightest, the most timeless, and the ones who've shone brightly from the evening.
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie is taking it in Margiela with makeup by Pat McGrath (!!!).
Zendaya
Queen Zendaya has touched down in Maison Margiela couture (of course). Her red carpet crown goes untouched once again.
Bad Bunny
'Tis excellent another Margiela moment, this time by Sir Bad Bunny, whose after party 'fit was equally as impressive!
Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick
We're loving the big 'fit energy from Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick at the Met.
Cardi B
Cardi B has returned to the Met Gala, and shut it down in Windowsen.
Steven Yeun
Steven Yeun pulled up in Thom Browne and an...umbrella? Go off, I guess.
Anok Yai
If you look up "ethereal" in the dictionary, I'm almost certain a photo of Anok Yai's Met look will appear.
Rebecca Ferguson
Like Rebecca Ferguson's Thom Browne cape, we are floored over her Met look.
Colman Domingo
Another stunning Colman Domingo 'fit just dropped at the Met (and it's by Willy Chavarria).
Morgan Spector
Morgan Spector gave us another great Willy Chavarria moment on this fine Met Monday.
Donald Glover
We love Donald Glover's huge Saint Laurent suit.
Ayo Edebiri
Our Irish queen (IYKYK) is in full bloom tonight.
Josh O'Connor
Tyla
Make me sand in Balmain, or whatever Tyla said.
Jamie Dornan
In Loewe, Jamie Dornan means serious beaded business.
Emily Ratajkowski
EmRata stuns again in Atelier Versace.
Jennie
Wisdom Kaye
Wisdom Kaye's Robert Wun ensemble is pretty fire.
Taylor Russell
Hear ye, hear ye. The Loewe princess, Taylor Russell, has arrived.
Leon Bridges
Beauty truly lies in the details, and Leon Bridges' Willy Chavarria 'fit is proof.
Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo in Loewe? 10s, 10s, 10s.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain's thorny Jean Paul Gaultier look absolutely nails this year's Met theme. It's her garden and we're just mere visitors.
Olivier Rousteing
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff hive, rise up. We've got another winner.
Jeremy Strong
The Eldest Boy was dripped out in Loro Piana for the Met.
Elle Fanning
There she goes. Miss Elle Fanning in Balmain, ladies and gentlemen.
Ariana Grande
And just like that, Ariana Grande is back at the Met Gala (yuh). And she's wearing custom Loewe in her grande return.
Lil Nas X
Can we get a little commotion for this Lil Nas X and Luar moment?
Lana Del Rey
Here's the status report for Lana Del Rey's Alexander McQueen by Sean McGirr moment: no flaws detected.
Usher
Roses for Usher and his Met Gala outfit.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese made her Met Gala debut in 16Arlington. Major!
Dua Lipa
Little Simz
No notes, Little Simz's Met Gala ensemble is literally perfect.
FKA Twigs, Stella McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne
Meet the Stella McCartney crew (plus Ed Sheeran just being there).
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu, you will always be a style icon.
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is the moment in Vera Wang. Forever.
Cole Escola
No thoughts, just Cole Escola's Thom Browne outfit.
Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny in Dilara Fındıkoğlu? Two icons, one slay.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton doesn't miss, especially for the Met Gala. The star wore Burberry.
Kieran Culkin
This is a Kieran Culkin stan account.
Storm Reid
We aren't worthy of such goodness from Storm Reid and Coach.