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Crocs Leaves the Clog Behind for a Surprisingly Serious Trail Shoe

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Believe it or not, this is a Crocs. Not its usual clog, obviously. Instead, this sneaker is leaning into something far more wearable, and playful even.

You’re looking at the Trailbreak 2 Tech SE.

shop crocs trailbreak 2

Built for going beyond the pavement, the latest Trailbreak swaps Crocs’ familiar comfort-first formula for something with a little more edge. Equal parts trail runner and lifestyle sneaker, it’s the kind of shoe that looks ready for the great outdoors, even if you’re not.

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The Trailbreak 2 Tech SE feels like Crocs trying on gorpcore for size, and somehow, it really works. Technical enough to turn heads but playful enough to avoid taking itself too seriously, it lands somewhere between trail gear and a fashion sneaker.

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Still rooted in the comfort that made Crocs a household name, the Trailbreak 2 Tech SE feels like a glimpse at where the brand could go next, proof that stepping outside the clog doesn’t mean losing what made it iconic.

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Crocs' Trailbreak 2 Tech SE is set to drop on its website July 16. 

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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