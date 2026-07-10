Crocs Leaves the Clog Behind for a Surprisingly Serious Trail Shoe

Believe it or not, this is a Crocs. Not its usual clog, obviously. Instead, this sneaker is leaning into something far more wearable, and playful even.

You’re looking at the Trailbreak 2 Tech SE.

Built for going beyond the pavement, the latest Trailbreak swaps Crocs’ familiar comfort-first formula for something with a little more edge. Equal parts trail runner and lifestyle sneaker, it’s the kind of shoe that looks ready for the great outdoors, even if you’re not.

The Trailbreak 2 Tech SE feels like Crocs trying on gorpcore for size, and somehow, it really works. Technical enough to turn heads but playful enough to avoid taking itself too seriously, it lands somewhere between trail gear and a fashion sneaker.

Crocs 1 / 3

Still rooted in the comfort that made Crocs a household name, the Trailbreak 2 Tech SE feels like a glimpse at where the brand could go next, proof that stepping outside the clog doesn’t mean losing what made it iconic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Crocs' Trailbreak 2 Tech SE is set to drop on its website July 16.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.