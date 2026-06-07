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Crocs’ Preppy Boat Clog Makes Quite the Class Clown

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Crocs
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Crocs going crazy? That's nothing new. But this time, the clog aficionado is turning things up a notch with its Classic Luxe Boat shoe, which is exactly what it sounds like: A Crocs clog crossbred with an aquatic boat shoe.

It's the exact type of wacky concoction that's so offbeat it somehow just works. This kooky-cool amalgamation is something Crocs has proven to be very well-versed in.

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That being said, it's not all too shocking that Crocs has managed to put a boat shoe upper on top of a classic rubber clog, but that doesn't make the final product any less jarring — in a good way, of course.

See, in any normal circumstance, a beaded suede upper and a ventilated rubber clog shouldn't be in the same sentence, much less on the same shoe, but when Crocs does it — well, things just have a way of working out.

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Now, Crocs has traveled this less-treveled varsity-esque path before. Crocs Classic Islander is a preppy slip-on clog that balances Ivy League sophistication with Crocs' casual panache. This is a notoriously fine line to toe. 

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As it stands, Crocs exists as the sort of antithesis to any and all things preppy. Quick store runs? Yes. Collegiate courtyards? Not so much. 

But who better than Crocs, the king of weird shoes, to turn a jarring juxtaposition into a top contender for clog of the summer?

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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