Forget Gen Z — Daily Paper's NFTs Are Your Invite to "Gen-F"

Amsterdam-based streetwear label Daily Paper is getting in on the NFT game with "Gen-F," a series of avatars that unlock exclusive drops and IRL events from the brand.

Created in partnership with Flooz, a Web 3.0 tech startup, the collectible avatars are reminiscent of those infamous Bored Apes — each has a distinct look and is assigned a randomized assortment of pre-designed attributes that give holders access to trait-specific activations and releases.

According to Flooz's website, there are 10,000 avatars to choose from, a selection of which are up for pre-sale on Opensea.

"Community building has always been at the forefront of our company," said Hussein Suleiman, one of Daily Paper's founders. "We always look for new ways to engage with our growing community. With NFTs and our partnership with Flooz, we will be able to do even more."

In effect, Daily Paper's NFTs embed holders into a community of dedicated customers, generating brand loyalty and a sense of exclusivity. It's a strategy that presents myriad possibilities for both independent and conglomerate-owned labels.

What if buying a designer NFT guaranteed a seat at a brand's Fashion Week show? Or a special, limited-edition product? Or a party specifically for NFT holders?

On a blockchain increasingly saturated with NFT drops, it's up to brands to make their digital collectibles worth the investment.