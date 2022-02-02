Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Forget Gen Z — Daily Paper's NFTs Are Your Invite to "Gen-F"

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Amsterdam-based streetwear label Daily Paper is getting in on the NFT game with "Gen-F," a series of avatars that unlock exclusive drops and IRL events from the brand.

Created in partnership with Flooz, a Web 3.0 tech startup, the collectible avatars are reminiscent of those infamous Bored Apes  — each has a distinct look and is assigned a randomized assortment of pre-designed attributes that give holders access to trait-specific activations and  releases.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to Flooz's website, there are 10,000 avatars to choose from, a selection of which are up for pre-sale on Opensea.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"Community building has always been at the forefront of our company," said Hussein Suleiman, one of Daily Paper's founders. "We always look for new ways to engage with our growing community. With NFTs and our partnership with Flooz, we will be able to do even more."

In effect, Daily Paper's NFTs embed holders into a community of dedicated customers, generating brand loyalty and a sense of exclusivity. It's a strategy that presents myriad possibilities for both independent and conglomerate-owned labels.

What if buying a designer NFT guaranteed a seat at a brand's Fashion Week show? Or a special, limited-edition product? Or a party specifically for NFT holders?

On a blockchain increasingly saturated with NFT drops, it's up to brands to make their digital collectibles worth the investment.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Mattel CreationsMEGA Tesla Cybertruck
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Medicom x Baccarat x HighsnobietyBE@RBRICK 200% Crystal
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mattel Creations x Kristopher Kites x MOTUCuban Link Signature Orko Chain
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • High-Tech Adventure Clothes Made of... Paper?
  • Forget Jerseys — Its Time to Start Dressing Like Football Managers
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
  • Behold, the Paper Telfar Bag
  • How DKNY Became Gen Z’s Vintage Obsession
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now