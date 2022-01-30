Justin Bieber Enters the Bored Ape NFT Chat With $1.3 Million Purchase

Justin Bieber has entered the Bored Ape Yacht Club chat.

Grammy award-winning artist Justin Bieber ventures further into the wonderful world of NFTs, becoming a member of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club and dropping some serious dough on one of their NFTs. How much, you ask? Nothing crazy, just $1.31 million.

Justin Bieber is now the proud owner of Bored Ape #3001, which he purchased for 500 ETH ($1.3 million).

Bieber joins a slew of other celebrity BAYC, or Bored Ape Yacht Club, members such as Serena Williams, Gunna, Travis Barker, and Stephen Curry to name a few.

According to Bitcoin News, Bieber's purchase is 300% higher than BAYC's floor price, currently 106.9 ($279,162.31). NFT language aside, this all means that Bieber acquired the NFT for (a lot) more than what it was worth.

As for the NFT itself, there's not much to it. Standing against a no-frill "New Punk Blue" background, the Bored App wears a stubby bored pout with teary eyes. His look? The ape's attire consists of a single basic black t-shirt.

Details of the digital artwork prove to be not-so-rare, with most characteristics ranking over 5% in rarity.

Of course, the NFT purchase made by one of the most famous people generated buzz on social, including a few users claiming Bieber got essentially finessed.

I will have to agree with @cr0sseth on this one: It's not our NFT. It's Bieber's.

With an estimated net worth of $285 million, Justin Bieber can do whatever he wants with his money, including purchasing from one of the most expensive and exclusive NFT collections.

In other news, Boondocks producer and animator, Carl Jones, has recently launched a new NFT project, called Bubblegoose Ballers.