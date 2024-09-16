Sasha Obama is the people's princess of Gen Z style.

Sightings of the former first daughter are rare — but when she does step into the public eye, her outfits always hit an admirable balance between down-to-earth and on-trend.

Most recently, the junior Obama was spotted in Los Angeles sporting an effortlessly cool combo: a chocolate brown button down tucked into loose jean shorts, paired with what appears to be an oversized, vintage handbag (clearly, she got the memo: old accessories are new again). A pair of puffy Toga Pulla mules and Obama's favorite piece of jewelry — a chunky, silver necklace she's been photographed in before — completed the look.

The 'fit is another shining example of Obama's signature brand of boho-chic-meets-streetwear. Previously, we've seen the blossoming entertainment mogul pair denim overalls with Nike's Ben & Jerry's Dunks, and Telfar bags with paisley dresses.

And we can't forget Obama's impressive nails. More often than not, she opts for a long, square manicure with metallic details.

Despite the Obama daughters' very recognizable names, they remain fairly low-key figures. For the most part, Sasha and Malia gravitate towards quietly casual clothing. And they rarely appear at high-profile events.

That said, Malia did walk the red carpet at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival in early September for the premiere of her first short film, The Heart. The 26-year-old wore Vivienne Westwood: "I don’t know as much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it," she told Paris Match.