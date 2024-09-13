Jürgen Klopp Is Team adidas SPZL F.C.

Months after leaving Liverpool F.C., Jürgen Klopp has found a new team to represent, adidas SPZL F.C.

A favorite of football fans in the UK, adidas SPZL is a premium sub-label created by British designer Gary Aspden. Now, the terrace favorite brand is also creating elevated football gear.

As part of the brand's continued tenth-anniversary celebrations, it has launched the fictional football team adidas SPZL F.C. through a collection modeled by a legend of the game, Jürgen Klopp. And while it hasn’t created a SPZL F.C. football kit, it has created some beautiful football boots (or, soccer cleats, to use the American lingo).

The Copa Mundial, an iconic old-school leather boot worn by iconic footballers such as Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane, and Diego Maradona has been turned into the adidas Copa SPZL.

Made in adidas’ homeland of Germany, the boot has a classic look typical of Copa Mundial’s from the ‘80s — most notably, it has a thick, padded fold-over tongue. Elsewhere, the shoe features a premium leather upper and red studs on a brown-colored sole unit.

Alongside the football boots, a matching pair of astroturf boots are available for five-a-side wear. The Mundial Team SPZL includes a black leather upper, a suede T-toe overlay (a first for this silhouette), and the traditional oversized tongue with 'Mod Trefoil' branding.

As astroturf boots increasingly become a fashion trend, the Mundial turf boot could be seen as an acceptable piece of everyday footwear. However, more traditional casual shoes are also offered in the collection, the adidas Lothertex SPZL F.C. trainer with an adi-Tex membrane to make them weather resistant.

Rounding off the 8-piece drop, releasing in limited quantities on September 17, is a selection of typical SPZL clothing such as a polo shirt, a premium tracksuit, and a durable CORDURA®️ parka.

Premium, classic, tasteful clobber has been the key to adidas SPZL’s success. So, it’s only right for SPZL F.C.’s first collection to include limited-edition Copa Mundials, the premium, classic, and tasteful football boot.