Daily Paper & Super73 Just Designed Your New Favorite Bike

The e-bike revolution is still alive and strong, pacing across the fashion industry at an incredible pace as city dwellers look to swap four wheels for two. Making the transition is the easy part. Doing so in style, however, takes a little more consideration. Luckily, Daily Paper is gearing up to join the e-bike game with a helping hand from Super73.

Fashionable biking felt foreign, not all that long ago. It wasn't until conscious strides to alter the status quo were made at a consistent rate that the takeover began. For that, it's fair to thank brands like VanMoof that have been a center point of cross-cultural collaboration with the likes of Jacquemus while making continued efforts in-house to make style as important as utility.

The rise of such collaborations has paved the way for a golden era in biking style, with the latest to take two pedals and wheels as steed being Daily Paper.

Daily Paper, reigning from Amsterdam, a city that feels like it has more bikes than people, knows a thing or two about bike life, making its pairing with Super73 a natural fit.

Taking the city as inspiration, the pair have crafted five limited edition custom ZX models that showcase a custom paint job created with Daily Paper's vibrant SS23 colors, which accentuate the frame's design.

The five limited edition custom ZXs come with Trooper street tires made that feature a hybrid micro tread, resulting in a truly vintage feel, while the black seat features the same Daily Paper monogram you'll find on several of the brand's outerwear pieces.

With summer well underway, there's no better time than now to get yourself on two wheels. The Daily Paper x SUPER73 bike will be available for online pre-order from today via Super73.