Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Daily Paper & Super73 Just Designed Your New Favorite Bike

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
1 / 2

The e-bike revolution is still alive and strong, pacing across the fashion industry at an incredible pace as city dwellers look to swap four wheels for two. Making the transition is the easy part. Doing so in style, however, takes a little more consideration. Luckily, Daily Paper is gearing up to join the e-bike game with a helping hand from Super73.

Fashionable biking felt foreign, not all that long ago. It wasn't until conscious strides to alter the status quo were made at a consistent rate that the takeover began. For that, it's fair to thank brands like VanMoof that have been a center point of cross-cultural collaboration with the likes of Jacquemus while making continued efforts in-house to make style as important as utility.

The rise of such collaborations has paved the way for a golden era in biking style, with the latest to take two pedals and wheels as steed being Daily Paper.

Daily Paper, reigning from Amsterdam, a city that feels like it has more bikes than people, knows a thing or two about bike life, making its pairing with Super73 a natural fit.

Taking the city as inspiration, the pair have crafted five limited edition custom ZX models that showcase a custom paint job created with Daily Paper's vibrant SS23 colors, which accentuate the frame's design.

The five limited edition custom ZXs come with Trooper street tires made that feature a hybrid micro tread, resulting in a truly vintage feel, while the black seat features the same Daily Paper monogram you'll find on several of the brand's outerwear pieces.

With summer well underway, there's no better time than now to get yourself on two wheels. The Daily Paper x SUPER73 bike will be available for online pre-order from today via Super73.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Daily Paper & Super73 Just Designed Your New Favorite Bike

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Not In Paris Is Here: Browse Everything Dropping

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Paraboot’s Mule Is Business up Front & Party at the Back

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dive Head-First Into Acne Studios' SS24 Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Parisian Falafel Shop Has a Cult-Like Following

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's New Tiffany Specs Are Same Same, But Different

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023