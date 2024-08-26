Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Napoli Sneaker Is Destined To Be a Fan Favorite

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike’s new release, a blue and white-colored Air Max Plus (a model also known as the Nike TN) made to celebrate the city of Naples, proves one thing: the Seria A is especially stylish at the moment. 

Italian football has always been stereotypically stylish, from its undeniably cool cigarette-smoking players to the many iconic kits it has produced, but its top league is currently inundated with teams merging the beautiful game with fashion.

The Seria A's fashion-conscious teams include newly-promoted Venezia FC, the historically fashionable side now donning shirts created by Drake’s Nocta label, Inter Milan which continues to collaborate with everyone from Daniel Arsham to this very magazine, and SSC Napoli who play in kits created by none other than Armani. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, Napoli fans also have exclusive Nike sneakers to wear with their EA7-produced kits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While not an official collaboration with SSC Napoli, the new Nike Air Max Plus Napoli will undoubtedly be most popular with the club’s fans, something Nike must have known while creating it. Especially after the success of the Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus. 

The sneakers are dressed in light blue and white, the same colors as SSC Napoli’s home strip. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the heel of the shoes, is “Vir' Napule e po' muor'” which translates to “see Naples and die,” a pride-filled but slightly morbid saying famously used by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Releasing on September 5 via Footlocker and select Nike stores, you can expect to see this sneaker on the terraces of SSC Napoli's home ground, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, a lot this year. 

