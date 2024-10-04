Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Designed a Plush AF1 Skate Shoe All By Itself

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's got a new Air Force 1 skate shoe, and it's SB-free.

The sportswear giant has designed a few "skate shoes" without its dedicated line, including the seriously skate-coded Jordan 4 RM and the upcoming Jordan All Court sneaker. Now, Nike is back with another new skate model: the Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker.

Nike's new Air Force 1 sneaker takes a page from the Vans handbook with the whole "SK8" name. But the new Nikes are expected to back up its aesthetic with a skate-ready construction.

According to sneaker leakers, the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker will include plenty of cushy SB-level padding around the ankle and tongue. The Nike skate shoe is also said to feature thick shoelace options, another traditional skate shoe detail (also seen on Nike SBs).

Judging by early mockups, the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker wraps all these skate characteristics in...a normal AF1 suit. Translation: Nike's Air Force 1 SK8 looks like a regular Air Force 1 sneaker on the outside. Well, for now, at least.

I say "for now" because we're still waiting on official photos of Nike Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker to truly asses the skate-worthiness.

Here's what we also know now right now: the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 shoe is expected to drop in the Summer of 2025. The sneaker will release in three season-appropriate colorways: green, white/black, and grey/blue.

Nike's Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker comes just after murmurs of Nike SB's Air Force 1 collaboration which began to swirl earlier this year (the SB project is said to be releasing sometime in 2025, though).

It's unknown if we'll be getting two Air Force 1 skate shoes, one from Nike and one from Nike SB,...or if Nike's solo project will be the chosen skate AF1 for 2025.

Regardless, there are plenty more skate-fied classics en route. Nike SB supposedly has a Nike Air Max 95 and another Jordan 4 skate shoe dropping in the new year.

Either way, the Nike skater bois are getting fed in 2025.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
