LaMelo Ball Took His PUMA Shoe to Dexter's Lab & Things Got Trippy

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

LaMelo Ball is back with another trippy PUMA MB.03 sneaker collaboration, partnering with an iconic cartoon for the latest team-up. Can you guess which one? I'll give you a hint: omelette du fromage.

If you guessed Dexter's Laboratory, poetry snaps for you. Indeed, PUMA and Ball are dropping a Dexter's Laboratory x PUMA MB.03 sneaker. While the colorway isn't inspired by the legendary episode of Dexter using bad French to impress the ladies (darn), the shoe is still pretty great, much like the series.

The collaborative basketball shoe emerges with a colorful design, where both monochrome and rainbow swirls dress the shoe's upper. Even the MB.03's signature scratch marks trip out on the psychedelic feels.

The upper's concept alone speaks to Dexter's Laboratory perfectly. As a fan of the show, things have gotten pretty wild in the show's universe, from Dexter's dad as a muffin king to the crime-fighting superhero Monkey.

The Dexter vibes don't end at the upper, either. On the heel, PUMA, Ball, and Dexter's Laboratory branding strikes in an eye-catching neon yellow. At the same time, fans will notice some bubbly potions and concoctions decorating the tongue, like those sprinkled around Dexter's hidden lab.

Then, the boy genius himself and his sister Dee Dee appear on the back of the tongue as only the characters would — Dee Dee meddling in her brother's work and Dexter scolding her for it. I can almost hear the "Dee Dee, get out of my laboratory!"

According to rumors, the Dexter's Laboratory x PUMA MB.03 sneaker is expected to release on December 15, 2023, just in time for the holidays (in case you're looking for a gift for the baller in your life). I assume we'll hear more details from PUMA and the Charlotte Hornets player as we inch closer to the reported launch date.

LaMelo Ball's third signature shoe, the PUMA MB.03, has seen some pretty bold takes since its release, from the abstract "Toxic" pairs to those adventurous Rick & Morty collabs. Ball has excellent taste in cartoons, that's for sure.

With the Dexter's Laboratory collab, Ball may have very well cooked up the best PUMA MB.03 yet. As Dexter might say, the experiment was a success, followed by "Now, if you need me, I'll be in my lab."

