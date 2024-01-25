Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

PUMA Knows It Made the Next It Shoe

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

If you were one of the tea leaf-readers who predicted that the PUMA Speedcat would be the shoe of 2024, you can now re-enter the chat and tell all your style-minded friends that you told them so.

The comeuppance of PUMA's sporty low-cut sneaker, initially designed for F1 drivers in the late 90s, has been happening ever-so slowly on the street and now the movement is fully backed judging by PUMA itself, judding by how deeply it's promoting Speedcat sneaker in 2024.

In late January, a Forever Speedcat pop-up, complete with archival imagery, thematic products, and the reveal of a Speedcat sneaker collab with designer brand JUUN.J, opened in Seoul. The entire PUMA Korea Instagram page is currently dedicated to campaign looks for the new, modernized Speedcat shoes.

And listen, everyone knows that all things Very Cool typically begin in Korea.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Ever a trendsetter (and known PUMA fan), Emily Ratakokwski has been rocking different Speedcat colorways for months now.

And the more you see the sporty sneakers around the more they start to look like something, well, that EmRata would wear while walking her dog downtown in 2024. They're sleek, they're slick, and they're unlike anything else underfoot.

Much like how water shook to foretell Jurassic Park's T-Rex, EmRata’s sneaker rotation was the first sign that the PUMA Speedcat wave was officially upon us. And yes, we did tell you so. 

The sneakers never really went away, though. PUMA has been updating the Speedcats for years now, most notably with their Speedcat LS line, released in 2021.

But the sneaker was historically niche — the Speedcat was designed in 1998 for PUMA’s F1 racers as a snug, fireproof boot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In 1999, the Speedcat was made available to the masses as a more conventional shoe, though they retained their signature thin rubber soles and sleekness. 

Even around the late 90s release of the racing shoe, lifestyle sneakers only got chunkier and more extroverted.

In the wake of the great low-profile sneaker renaissance of the 2020s, it’s now the Speedcat’s time.

It's perfectly poised to align with contemporary Y2K-leaning tastes and adventurous enough to provide a aerodynamic alternative to the once-hottest silhouettes that've since gone mass.

To be fair, though, there’s room in this world for all sneakers, so this doesn’t have to be a competition.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But with the success of A$AP Rocky’s ongoing PUMA F1 collections and rising interest in motorsport-inspired fashion, it was only a matter of time before the Speedcat sped past its rivals.

Especially as temperatures rise, expect to see plenty of fashion-forward folks revving up their Speedcats.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Palermo
PUMA
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • german clothing brands
    22 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • affordable sneakers
    12 Affordable Sneakers For Every Style
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Classic Sneakers Should Be in Every Wardrobe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • PUMA's Speedcat sneaker in red and blue colorways
    PUMA Knows It Made the Next It Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Stage with a Guess Jeans Logo displayed during an activation at Pitti Uomo
    Notes on the Future of Denim, Courtesy of GUESS JEANS
    • Style
  • A model wears a Louis Vuitton menswear Carhartt-inspired jacket
    Carhartt Is the New Luxury
    • Style
  • Tory Burch's cat-themed pop-up store in Los Angeles
    Inside Tory Burch's Purrrrrrfect Concept Store
    • Style
  • Salomon's GORE-TEX XT-6 sneaker drops in new colorways & Eliminator celebrates with a black bag designed to carry a shoebox
    Tired: GORE-TEX Salomon Shoes. Wired: GORE-TEX Salomon Bags
    • Sneakers
  • a model wears HYKE & The North Face's 2024 collab
    HYKE & The North Face Are Dropping the Year's Best Trek Collab (Again)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023