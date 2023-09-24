EXCLUSIVE: Dior's New Saddle Bag Looks Extra Shiny

Now that Dior's well-rested Pillow bag is here, it's time to saddle up with an all-new, well, Saddle bag.

Part of Dior Men's Winter 2023 collection, the latest Saddle bag sees the icon reimagined with a fresh, glossy look.

The new name is the Saddle Boxy Bag, by the way. And the latest interpretation emerges with Dior's Oblique monogram embossed into sleek, high-sheen calfskin leather paneling and flaps.

The Saddle Boxy also offers moments of pattern-free, patent-effect leather, which comes together with the Dior Oblique for an ultra-modern look.

The Saddle Boxy still speaks the equestrian excellence of the OG, of course, preserving the bag's unmistakable shape and some distinct features like the "saddle" flap (just with a few slight tweaks).

Dior's Saddle Boxy bag is available on Dior's website for $4,300 in three season-worthy color options: black, plum, and yellow. Each Italian-made bag comes with smooth, removable leather straps as well as multiple compartments, finished with a leather Dior-branded badge.

Sophisticated. Refined lines. Modernized but still preserving the feels of the classic. It's all very Kim Jones' Dior.

The Saddle Boxy bag joins Dior's winter collection, where equally sleek pieces — puddle-ready rain boots, functional outerwear, an other gleaming man bags — strutted past screens of Robert Pattinson deliverig soothing poetry reads. Indeed, how could one say no to R. Patz and shiny man bags?