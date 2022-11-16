Dior Fuels 'The Crown' Craze With Reissue of Princess Di's Met Gala Bag

Dior is reissuing a piece of fashion history: the mini Lady Dior bag that Princess Diana wore to the Met Gala in 1996.

That year, the people's princess fêted fashion's biggest night of the year in John Galliano's first haute couture design for Dior, accessorized with a satin version of the house's Lady Dior bag — a totally on-point ensemble, given the Costume Institute's exhibit honoring the late Monsieur Christian Dior.

Dior/New York Daily News/Getty Images

Limited to 200 units, the reissued bag is a slightly updated yet faithful homage to the original accessory. In midnight blue with crystal-encrusted hardware, the purse hits stores this week and prices at $5,000.

The release is timely, considering the recent release of The Crown season five, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth the II. Naturally, the season also includes ample appearances from Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Earlier this year, HBO Max released The Princess, a documentary made entirely of archival footage. And in 2021, Kristen Stewart starred as the famous Brit in Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín.

Dior

Clearly, Hollywood can't get enough of the royals — particularly Princess Diana, known for her style. In fact, the Lady Dior was named after her.

During one of Di's visits to France in 1995, First Lady Bernadette Chirac asked famed event organizer Françoise Dumas to pick out a gift from Dior for the princess. Dumas selected the square, quilted bag, which would soon be renamed the Lady Dior in honor of Lady Diana, as the princess was referred to in France at the time.

Princess Diana wore the bag throughout her trip, cementing it as one of her style staples. With the reissue, Dior passes the storied accessory on to the rest of us.