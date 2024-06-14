A Perfume So Iconic, It Gets Its Own Museum Exhibit

Fragrance nerds, this one is for you: Miss Dior, a perfume that has remained at the forefront of fashion and fragrance since its release nearly 80 years ago, is getting its own museum exhibition.

Titled "Miss Dior, Stories of a Miss," the show opens at Tokyo's Roppongi Musuem on June 16. The exhibit will trace the history of the iconic fragrance, from its origin story to its recent reinterpretation by Francis Kurkdjian, Dior's perfume creation director.

Miss Dior, Dior's very first fragrance, launched during a formative time for the French fashion house. Monsieur Christian Dior introduced the scent in 1947, shortly after he debuted the New Look, a romantic silhouette that symbolized optimism in the wake of World War II.

Miss Dior captured the boldness of Dior's New Look, defined by an ultra-cinched waist, rounded shoulders, and billowing skirt — a radical departure from the boxy, utilitarian clothing women were wearing during the war.

Dior / Suten Hiramoto for Dior Parfums

Compounding the scent's symbolism, Monsieur Dior dedicated the fragrance to his sister, Catherine, to who was involved in France's wartime resistance efforts. At just 27 years old, Catherine was arrested by the Gestapo and imprisoned for a year. After her release, France awarded her several medals of honor, including the prestigious Croix de Guerre, for her bravery.

In addition to Miss Dior's backstory, the show will present special works of art by the likes of Sabine Marcelis, Eva Jospin, and Yukimasa Ida inspired by the perfume's history and heritage.

Dior / Suten Hiramoto for Dior Parfums

Also on view is Dior's Miss Dior gown, created in 1949 as part of the house's famous "Trompe L'Oeil" haute couture collection. The opulent dress, adorned with embroidered silk petals, pays homage to Catherine's enduring love of flowers.

Rounding out the show, which runs through July 15, are several interactive elements. Visitors can shop a special exhibition featuring Dior Beauty products, dine at a Miss Dior Café serving floral desserts, and consult with an on-site fragrance expert to find their signature Dior scent.