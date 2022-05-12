Dr. Barbara Sturm's Latest Skincare Product Will Elevate Your Feet Pics

Dr. Barbara Sturm, beloved for her transformative facials and science-backed skincare line, is turning her attention to an under-loved area of the body: the feet.

The German doctor teamed up with Italian shoe brand Aquazzura to create a spray for feet and legs that have seen better days. Released alongside a capsule collection of cushiony heels and slides, the spray is formulated with ingredients typically applied to the face: witch hazel (often used in toners) and hyaluronic acid, commonly found in hydrating serums and creams.

Available at Sturm's website for $75, the spray also contains plankton extract, known for its antioxidant properties. Per a press release, the ingredient "eases the feeling of tired, heavy legs" (who knew?). Noni, a plant native to Asia, Australia, and Polynesia, helps deodorize, and a proprietary blend of peptides reduces redness.

While Sturm is known for her neck-up prowess, her decision to address foot health isn't totally unexpected. In fact, she started her medical career in orthopedics.

"I have always been very passionate about studying the body's musculoskeletal system, including the feet," she tells Highsnobiety.

"We spend a lot of time taking care of our faces, bodies. and hair but tend to neglect our feet because they are so often hidden away — but the health of our feet can have a huge impact on our overall health and wellbeing. The skin here is just as important as the skin on the rest of our bodies."

But comprehensive foot care isn't as simple as spraying on Sturm's new offering and calling it a day. In addition to incorporating the foot spray into your routine, Sturm also recommends wearing well-fitting, supportive footwear.

"That’s why I partnered with Edgardo Osorio, the genius designer and founder of Aquazurra," she explains, referencing their collaborative line of comfortable yet chic sandals, made with double-padded insoles.

"I’d also recommend visiting a podiatrist regularly to keep your feet healthy. They can help rectify a range of foot disorders, including calluses and corns, but they’ll also help you with more complex issues to maintain the wellbeing of your feet."

For loyalists of her eponymous skincare brand, the aesthetics guru has a couple more suggestions: "My body brush can be used all over the body, including on the feet, to exfoliate dry skin and stimulate circulation. And I’ll often use my lip balm on the [toenail] cuticles to keep them hydrated."