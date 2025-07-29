These Dr. Martens Are Straight Flames

Dr. Martens' shoes are classic, but the latest pairs are straight fire. Literally.

The British shoe brand has dropped new iterations of the 1461 and 1460 Pascal boot, featuring their own flames design.

No, it's not the same flame-etched concept as before (although those were pretty cool). Instead, the latest sees fiery artwork printed on flame-shaped leather pieces.

Underneath the stitched-on flames, the timeless Dr. Martens models offer top-tier leather uppers alongside the distinctive yellow stitching and signature rugged lug soles.

Really, this is the comeback of flames Dr. Martens. The recently rebooted label has dropped pairs with the same torched look and design before. There are even a few "vintage" ones currently listed on resale platforms like Grailed and eBay.

However, if you're looking for a crisp new pair, Dr. Martens' flame shoes are now available on a few websites. Stores like Feature, Oneness, and Extra Butter offer the 1460 Pascal Flame boots for $200 and the 1461 Flame for $170.

