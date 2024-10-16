Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr. Martens Rebrand: Everything Old (& Not Old) Is New Again

Written by Tom Barker in Footwear

Waxed leather, yellow stitching, a grooved sole… a pair of Dr. Martens is unmistakable. Over an almost 80-year-long history, the English shoemaker has established itself through sturdy, no-nonsense leather shoes recognized worldwide. 

But it’s time to forget everything you know about Dr. Martens.

On October 1, the brand wiped its Instagram account and then posted a video of a Dr. Martens-wearing model being blasted with air from a huge fan. 

“We are rebooting,” reads the video’s accompanying message. “Please remove all preconceptions for the remainder of this journey.” Clearly, this is the language of a company looking to rebrand.

The cryptic reboot message signals the beginning of a new era for the footwear maker, but there’s been a renewed energy slowly building around Dr. Martens for a while now. 

The Dr. Martens 14XX line was founded in 2023 as an experimental-leaning line informed by the historic British label's workwear origins.

“Our design team is hungrier than ever for experimentation and to explore uncharted territories in terms of product innovation,” Darren McKoy, Dr. Martens’ Global Creative Director, told Highsnobiety ahead of the sub-label's launch. Thus far, 14XX drops have ranged from technical, modular designs to shoes with soles in places they shouldn’t be

The 14XX line’s output doesn’t look like the simple boots Dr. Martens made when it was founded. However, as the saying goes, all living things must grow or they will die — and Dr. Martens is growing into an increasingly left-field footwear maker. 

Rather than 14XX being the outlet for more experimental Docs, 14XX has apparently inspired the company's mainline fare to become equally adventurous, even beyond the limited-edition collaborations that allow no-holes-barred experimentation for brands. Dr. Martens is no exception — its ongoing Central Saint Martins partnership being the most notable of the lot — but its seasonal, general-release shoes have been a surprising source of eye-catching oddities.

For instance, along with a newfound emphasis on the Isham Mule, recently issued in a highly impractical but deliciously textured finish, Dr Martens has prioritized unusual silhouettes like a grungy chunked-up "boat shoe" it released over the summer. In both cases, these are objectively weird footwear propositions, especially from a brand best-known for plain black boots. 

Dr. Martens has previously skewed convention with aplomb — just look at its Suicoke sandals from 2021 for proof. However, the regularity of these statement-making releases is new. The brand is producing weird, wonderful hit after hit.

Not that Dr Martens' heritage is being forgotten.

Almost immediately after wiping its Instagram account, Dr Martens launched a bumper "Boots Like No Other" campaign celebrating its most iconic shoe, the 1460 boot.

“As a brand rooted in innovation and inspired by workwear, the 1460 is a special silhouette to all of us,” says Joel Wilson, Design Lead at AMP, Dr. Martens, via email. “You can expect to see a lot more of it – new styles, new iterations, and new colors.”

That's the thing — even with a deep appreciation for the classics Dr Martens is suddenly all about the new.

