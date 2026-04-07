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This Is Nike’s Luxe Street Sneaker of the Future

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Ava Rover, the brand's futuristic street sneaker, has evolved.

Mind you, the Ava Rover sneaker is barely a year old, having just debuted last summer. But Nike has already designed (and released) a new version of the model known as the Ava Rover Premium.

Shop Nike Ava Rover Premium

As the name implies, it's essentially this more luxe version of the original. Basically, expect the usual bells and whistles, like the chunky ReactX soles and the general "year 2100 techy sneaker" vibe. But better.

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The Ava Rover Premium appears to feature a higher-quality, more stylish design. The most notable change occurs with the uppers, which feature this new stitched-up look. It not only creates an even more fashionable aesthetic for the already street-fresh model, but also makes it look even sturdier. It sort has Flyknit Racer energy.

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So far, Nike offers the Ava Rover Premium in two colorways: all-black and multicolor. Both are now available on the brand's website for $155, which is a few dollars more than the normal Ava Rover. But that's expected with a luxe sibling.

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Perhaps the Ava X will be next up to get a premium brother or sister.

Shop Nike
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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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