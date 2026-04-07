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These Vans Conceal a California-to-Tokyo Connection

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS
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Bandanas — they're not just for your head. They're also for your crazy cool skate shoes that came straight from the bull ranch.. 

Vans OTW's latest Half Cab 33 and Authentic 44 sneakers are bringing some wild western energy to the skatepark with its dapper blue bandana upper. In fact, the entire shoe looks like a love letter to the West Coast: washed denim (hello, Levi's), bandana prints, and two of the most timeless skate shoes ever created.

shop vans OTW here
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These cowboy-coded shoes may look American AF but they're actually Tokyo to the bone. They were made in collaboration with Japanese menswear brand, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, known for infusing classic Americana steeze into everything it touches, like its past two Vans collabs which also feature paisley printed uppers just — sans denim. The label's design language is steeped in youth cultures of all flavors, really, which includes everything from British rave scenes to American skate punks.

In the case of the Vans produced by OTW, Vans' highest-end line, it's streetwear meets bluegrass meets skatepark.

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And that's exactly why the collaborative Half Cab 33 and Authentic 44 sneakers looks like they just caught the last horse out of the rodeo.

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In addition to the bandana upper, the shoes are also dressed in full dark-wash denim, which is both intentionally yeehaw and still undeniably stylish.

The Half Cab 33, available on the Vans website for $100, has a raised collar for ankle protection and that classic waffle outsole with Vans' signature grippy SickStick gum outsole that all but cements wearers to the board.

Meanwhile, the similarly bandana-ed up Authentic 44 sneaker is for those who want more of a low-top approach to country skate sneakers. Want to make any thrasher better? Put it in some Japanese denim.

shop vans here

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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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