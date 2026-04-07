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Converse’s Wonderfully Beefy Leather Sandal Doesn't Just Eat — It Chews

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Thick, "chewy" Converse sandals? It could only be from Converse Japan.

Correct.

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The Japan line produces some of the most unconventional Converse models, marrying high-end materials with weirdly stylish designs. Some examples? Think Chuck Taylors made from Japanese leather, classy loafers for skaters, and the thickest ballet sneaker ever to do the dance. Now, the brand has designed a new Chewy PS MT sandal for the summer.

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Believe it or not, there's an entire line of Chewy models, including Japanese suede clogs and other strapped sandals. But the new Chewy PS MT is a puffy treat.

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Its uppers are nearly as big as its soles, realized with generously padded leather straps featuring a hook-and-loop closure. They're already slide-ons as is, but Converse basically made them even easier to take on and off.

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Converse's Chewy sandal gets stamped with the brand's signature star motif, plus oversized branding on the insoles. And underfoot, the model offers a super-chunked sole infused with EVA-foam cushioning.

The puffer leather Chewy sandal is scheduled to drop on April 10 on Converse Japan's website for around $60. The model will be available in two classic colorways: black and silver.

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There's also another Chewy sandal releasing on the same day, a frilly ruffled option for the girlcore hive.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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