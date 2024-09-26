Dr Martens' Deliriously Textural Crocheted Clog Is Almost More Slipper Than Shoe

Dr Martens' is quietly on one. The British footwear brand secretly won summer with its Isham clog, a killer slip-on that satisfies the current taste for low-profile loafers with a bit of heft.

And for winter, Dr Martens is making the backless Isham mule even more perfect with some wildly textural crocheted wool.

It's a nice touch that's already proving impressively popular because of course it is. Just look at these things!

Whereas the original Isham is a simple masterpiece that comprises a sleek suede upper with tonal buckle atop the inimitable Dr Martens yellow-stitched rubber sole, the Isham crochet mules simply stitch a sublimely touchable wool layer over the usual leather.

Otherwise, same great shoe in the same great shape, offered in two handsome colors. Though, for our money, the tan iteration is a better representation of that delectable crochet than the still-stylish black mule.

Plus, you can't really go wrong for $150, the price the crocheted Isham mules command on Dr. Martens' website, where they're already mostly sold out until the inevitable restock.

Dr Martens is having a bit of a fashion moment as of late, what with its occasional high-profile luxury collaborations drawing deserved attention.

But the real key to Dr Martens' winning streak is the label's in-line footwear, which has suddenly become terrific (well, even more terrific).

Beyond the classic Dr Martens styles, there's a fresh selection of snub-nosed square toe shoes, coinciding with the surprise rise of flat-fronted footwear.

There's also the delectably grungy Lowell "boat shoe," a real '90s throwback, and the impressively structured "Protection Pack" shoes that stack on layers of leather.

It's all good stuff and it's all very much in the Dr Martens wheelhouse. 'tis the season.