Crocs' Wild Frankenstein Clog Is Also Part Leather Boat Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

As the boat shoe experiences a moment in fashion again, Crocs is bringing back the craziest of them all: its Islander Pitcrew model.

Crocs' Islander Pitcrew boat shoe is essentially a classic boat shoe at the top and the brand's Classic Clog elsewhere.

Seriously, the top portion is literally a standard leather deck shoe, down to the laces roped around the "deck." Meanwhile, Crocs' traditional foam action and breezy air holes make up the rest of the shoe.

It's certainly not the first hybrid shoe from Crocs. The brand also has the Cypress, essentially a duck boot gone Crocs gone Salehe Bembury. And most recently, Crocs dropped a Mary Jane "hiking shoe" called the Terre Ballet Core.

Crocs' Islander Pitcrew arrives just in time for the boat shoe's redemption era. With brands like Miu Miu and Timberland delivering top-quality efforts, the deck shoe has never looked more luxurious, and in Crocs' case, more freakier.

The Crocs Islander Pitcrew boat shoe is expected to drop sometime this fall at Crocs. The shoe looks to get a generous relaunch in several colorways like orange, brown, green, and black.

The more, the merrier for the Crocs mariners, I suppose!

Morgan Smith
