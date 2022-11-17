Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP Spins DM's 1461 Sustainable

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

It should come as no surprise when you read this, but Dr. Martens’ 1461 is a bit of an icon in the world of footwear.

A shorter take of the British label’s famously-hefty 1460 eight-holed boot, the 1461 is, in essence, the streamlined, more versatile sibling from the family.

Dr. Martens
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whether you’re heading to the office, a funeral, the pub, or even to the offie for a late night Calippo (guilty) and a 2L bottle of IRN-BRU, the 1461 is the perfect companion.

In fact, its versatility is arguably its strongest asset, and one of the main reasons the 1461 has found itself as the focal point of a myriad of high-profile collaborations in recent years.

Dr. Martens
1 / 2

From Supreme, Engineered Garments, and A-COLD-WALL*, to Slam Jam, PLEASURES, and BAPE, there aren’t many streetwear stalwarts the Dr. Martens hasn’t locked brains with.

This season though, the brand is teaming up with Swedish label OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP for the first time, to drop two takes of the 1461: a “Red Alert” suede take, and a more classic-looking black leather.

Dr. Martens
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In-keeping with OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP’s commitment to sustainability, each pair has been crafted using leftover Dr. Martens’ dead stock, and then fitted with neat (albeit subtle) branding on the heel.

"We've been on this route trying to create WORK SHOP upcycled versions of our timeless silhouettes and garments we love, and what better work shoe is there than the three holed Dr. Martens?" OUR LEGACY founder Jockum Hallin tells Highsnobiety.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"It [the 1461] was my first pair, I still remember the smell, the box, everything," he adds. "For the fall and winters it was the reliable yet stylish choice in my teens; sneakers and skate shoes in the summer sure, but Dr Martens got you thru the winter."

The collab — which is set to land online for $230 on November 17 — follows OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP’s recent link-up with Dickies, which saw them rework the archetypal Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Original Fit Work Pant.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For us though, it doesn’t get much better than Dr. Martens x OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP. A British heritage brand and its epochal silhouette, reworked by the genius of one of Scandinavia’s finest in OUR LEGACY, all with sustainability at the forefront. Perfection.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First Armani Went Our Legacy. Now, Our Legacy Goes Armani
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
  • Dr. Martens Leather Goods? More Like Leather Bests
  • Awake NY’s Hairy Dr. Martens Are Very New York-Coded (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now