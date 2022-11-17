OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP Spins DM's 1461 Sustainable

It should come as no surprise when you read this, but Dr. Martens’ 1461 is a bit of an icon in the world of footwear.

A shorter take of the British label’s famously-hefty 1460 eight-holed boot, the 1461 is, in essence, the streamlined, more versatile sibling from the family.

Whether you’re heading to the office, a funeral, the pub, or even to the offie for a late night Calippo (guilty) and a 2L bottle of IRN-BRU, the 1461 is the perfect companion.

In fact, its versatility is arguably its strongest asset, and one of the main reasons the 1461 has found itself as the focal point of a myriad of high-profile collaborations in recent years.

From Supreme, Engineered Garments, and A-COLD-WALL*, to Slam Jam, PLEASURES, and BAPE, there aren’t many streetwear stalwarts the Dr. Martens hasn’t locked brains with.

This season though, the brand is teaming up with Swedish label OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP for the first time, to drop two takes of the 1461: a “Red Alert” suede take, and a more classic-looking black leather.

In-keeping with OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP’s commitment to sustainability, each pair has been crafted using leftover Dr. Martens’ dead stock, and then fitted with neat (albeit subtle) branding on the heel.

"We've been on this route trying to create WORK SHOP upcycled versions of our timeless silhouettes and garments we love, and what better work shoe is there than the three holed Dr. Martens?" OUR LEGACY founder Jockum Hallin tells Highsnobiety.

"It [the 1461] was my first pair, I still remember the smell, the box, everything," he adds. "For the fall and winters it was the reliable yet stylish choice in my teens; sneakers and skate shoes in the summer sure, but Dr Martens got you thru the winter."

The collab — which is set to land online for $230 on November 17 — follows OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP’s recent link-up with Dickies, which saw them rework the archetypal Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Original Fit Work Pant.

For us though, it doesn’t get much better than Dr. Martens x OUR LEGACY WORK SHOP. A British heritage brand and its epochal silhouette, reworked by the genius of one of Scandinavia’s finest in OUR LEGACY, all with sustainability at the forefront. Perfection.