Alright Drake, Where's NOCTA Football?

Aubrey “Drake” Graham. Multi-million dollar internationally adored rapper and singer, father, caption king, and sports obsessive. Doubting the man’s ball game addictions is futile. Golf? Basketball? Football (yes, soccer)? He’s most certainly about that life.

I mean, his affection for major league gambling over the years, which has spawned many a meme-worthy moment and an excellent music video or two (looking at you, Jack Harlow) has made that clear enough – but his NOCTA efforts? Those speak volumes.

Once the dust had settled on the debut of NOCTA, which coated the uniforms worn on London streets in black and yellow, Drizzy's gaze quickly turned to specific sports; easily done when you've got full access to Nike's archive. First up, golf.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With NOCTA Golf, an apparent nostalgia trip was plated up as "a testament to Drake's admiration for the game, fueled by childhood rounds with his uncle, Stephen Sher."

As golf still clings to its legacy as a rich man's sport (although brands like Manors are doing the rounds to change that), it's no surprise that a multi-millionaire artist and business mogul of Drake's caliber would be seen on the green. Cue a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Publicly, at least, this affinity for golf has only been witnessed a handful of times. Perhaps, that makes it a natural first step for NOCTA's debut sports day with Nike; save the best for last, or whatever.

Next up, and most recently, came the realm that we all expected from the beginning: basketball.

If we know one thing about Aubery Graham, it's that the man is obsessed with the NBA.

Whether its sitting courtside passionately emoting, throwing up support for J Cole's baller endeavors on IG, taking a very vested interest in the Toronto Raptors, or sharing adorable footage of his son Adonis chasing his LeBron James dreams – this man lives for basketball.

Channeling all that energy back into NOCTA, its basketball collection was released in mid-July.

Basketball felt like a natural next step, but if that's his favorite sport, surely, NOCTA basketball is the final sporting straw? What could possibly be next?

Skiing, perhaps? Canada is renowned for its ski resorts, after all, and Drake has shown his proficiency in the "War" music video. Maybe one day, but for now, let's assume he'll be leaving that to Acr'teryx and Moncler.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The answer's obvious, isn't it? Football. Drake, NOCTA, and Nike are coming for football.

I'm sure we all remember the infamous image of Champagne Papi looking straight out of a GTA load screen sporting a pink Juventus jersey with the adidas logo 'shopped out due to his Nike affiliation.

While that was probably his most memorable footballing moment, he's had plenty — opening the Manchester derby in Texas, chilling with Pogba, and reppin' Neymar Shox.

To me, it feels like NOCTA football is somewhere brewing in the wings. I mean, Drake has already put his hand to his own OVO x Nike jersey back in 2018, so the idea's definitely dormant in his mind, at least.

All of this begs the question – what does a NOCTA football collection look like? Maybe we're collectively going to relive that Juventus moment and get a full pink kit, complete with goalie gloves, shin pads, and astroturf Hot Step Air Terras. I shudder at the thought.

Whether or not a NOCTA footy collection is actually on the way, I'm not sure that anybody is ready for full-on Drizzy Blokecore. Let's just make sure you don't rep' that set down Millwall away, hey lads.