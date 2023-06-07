Drake's Breathes New Life Into Sebago's Dockside

Few labels are as intrinsically linked with a single product like Sebago is with the boat shoe.

In fact, I’d go as far as saying that the New England shoemaker is the brand that comes to mind when you think of a classic leather boat shoe.

The Docksides (to give them their official title) is a shoe renowned for helping to define 20th-century university campus culture with its preppy and opulent aesthetic, a shoe that has since gone onto become a staple in the daily wardrobes of the more conventional dresser.

Drake's/Sebago

For 2023, though, the silhouette is being given an inherently British twist by menswear haberdasher Drake’s, which is having its say on the leather-laced number and presenting it in both navy and white iterations.

Slated to land on June 9, the collaboration sees Drake’s add paracord laces and patchwork styles to a silhouette also decorated with contrast hand-stitching, white eyelets.

A green and white side tab also arrives on the side of the shoe and is inspired by the awning outside of Drake’s shops, as well as embossed co-branding on the shoe’s insole.

Drake's/Sebago 1 / 3

“I have a deep affinity for Sebago,” said Drake’s Creative Director, Michael Hill. “In fact, the Dockside is the first shoe that I remember wearing to school, which played a significant role in shaping my view on clothing and style. I’ve always loved the silhouette and what it represents.

"It’s an honor to work with the team at Sebago on a version of our own.” “I didn’t want to mess with the magic too much, as it’s such a timeless style,” Hill added. “We specifically selected the leathers as I believe they will age beautifully with time and, hopefully, a bit of exposure to some sun and salt water.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Drake’s is making a habit of collaborating in 2023 after its link-up with London’s part restaurant, part bakery, part winery, St. JOHN, a link-up that saw the pair merge the two worlds of food and fashion.

In a world that continues to question whether it’s ready to move past sneaker culture, Drake’s, alongside Sebago, is making a strong case for it. And, as we all know, you can’t quite beat a boat shoe when it comes to summer dressing. So I'm all for it.