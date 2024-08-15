Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
NOCTA's New Sneaker is Bananas 

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

It was only a matter of time before Nike NOCTA released its new Hot Step 2 sneaker in an all-yellow colorway.

The Drake-led Nike sub-line has made the color one of its signatures (who remembers those yellow puffer coats from its first drop?) and its new sneaker leans into its penchant for yellow-hued designs in a big way.

This is a very yellow sneaker.

Gone is the silver paneling that offered some contrast to the Hot Step 2 ‘s original, bright-orange-colored debut; this time around it’s an all-yellow affair (with a tiny bit of silver mesh).

Getting itself one step ahead of trolls making banana-themed jokes, NOCTA announced the shoe by remaking the infamous banana artwork from Art Basel in 2019 — when artist Maurizio Cattelan taped a banana on a white wall at the art fair.

Arriving hot on the heels of a gym-wear collection released earlier this week by NOCTA, the surprise sneaker drop will be available August 16 at midnight EST. 

Since its founding in 2020, NOCTA has slowly been expanding to new categories. The brand recently got into football, designing the new kits for Venezia FC (football’s most fashionable club) and started offering technical sportswear alongside its lifestyle drops. 

When the Hot Step 2 released earlier this year, it marked an expanded focus on sneakers for the brand. Drake is slowly building an all-encompassing sportswear line with NOCTA. 

