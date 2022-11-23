Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Saint Laurent & Sebago Made Glam Rock Boat Shoes

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Saint Laurent
1 / 2

Brand: Saint Laurent x Sebago

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: Maine might seem worlds away from France, but that didn't stop Sebago and Saint Laurent from linking up. The New England footwear brand and luxury maison just dropped the most glamorous boat shoes in existence.

Saint Laurent
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Done up in pony hair-effect leather, Sebago's classic Docksides are revamped in zebra stripes and leopard spots, putting a rock 'n' roll twist on a preppy classic.

At $1,190, they don't come cheap — but that's to be expected with anything Saint Laurent-made, whether we're talking $1,200 Polaroid cameras or $1,300 toy cars.

This isn't Sebago's first collaborative rodeo. The brand, beloved for its reliable quality and timeless silhouettes, has  previously worked with the likes of Engineered Garments and Alanui.

As for Saint Laurent, the label is gearing up for winter weather with plush fur outerwear (faux, of course!) and shearling handbags (not faux). The brand will show its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 27.

While boat shoes conjure a very specific image of East Coast polish, Sebago and Saint Laurent sail on rougher waters, offering the perfect shoe for a glam rock yacht party.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GmbHJanan Jacket Black/Navy
$600.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkBasic Hoodie Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now