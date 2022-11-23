Saint Laurent & Sebago Made Glam Rock Boat Shoes

Brand: Saint Laurent x Sebago

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: Maine might seem worlds away from France, but that didn't stop Sebago and Saint Laurent from linking up. The New England footwear brand and luxury maison just dropped the most glamorous boat shoes in existence.

Done up in pony hair-effect leather, Sebago's classic Docksides are revamped in zebra stripes and leopard spots, putting a rock 'n' roll twist on a preppy classic.

At $1,190, they don't come cheap — but that's to be expected with anything Saint Laurent-made, whether we're talking $1,200 Polaroid cameras or $1,300 toy cars.

This isn't Sebago's first collaborative rodeo. The brand, beloved for its reliable quality and timeless silhouettes, has previously worked with the likes of Engineered Garments and Alanui.

As for Saint Laurent, the label is gearing up for winter weather with plush fur outerwear (faux, of course!) and shearling handbags (not faux). The brand will show its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 27.

While boat shoes conjure a very specific image of East Coast polish, Sebago and Saint Laurent sail on rougher waters, offering the perfect shoe for a glam rock yacht party.