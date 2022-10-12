There's More to Drake's Than Suits, You Know

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: nothing makes me want to wear a suit more than a Drake’s lookbook.

I’m not sure whether it’s the label’s relaxed approach to tailoring, or how it styles archetypal formal pieces with more casual everyday wear, but the urge to switch my WFH rig from a pair of joggers and a bean-stained tee, to an Irish linen tailored suit, is a most definitely strong one.

“I promise that once you try on a suit that is specifically designed for warmer temperatures you’ll never go back,” Finlay Renwick, Editor at Drake’s told me when I asked him how to find the perfect summer suit earlier this year. “It’s why the Italians look cool as a cucumber in Florence in August.”

That being said, there’s more to Drake’s than just suits, a notion proven by the brand’s latest collection: Drake’s Perennials.

Designed as the London outfit’s vision of a year-round collection, Perennials focuses on the staples and timeless go-tos of a classic wardrobe, with each piece in line with the collection’s mantra that great clothes made with care, attention, and the best materials possible, will never go out of style.

To spotlight the collection, Drake’s enlisted an eclectic group of friends, colleagues and collaborators, which includes everything from artists, actors, and restaurateurs, to architects and photographers.

Some can be seen wearing new clothes, others well-loved suits, ties and shirts from seasons gone by.

Perennials is not only a reminder that the brand is about more than just suits, but that everyone has their own way of wearing Drake’s, which is just how they like it. Here today, here tomorrow.