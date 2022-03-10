Drôle de Monsieur's SS22 Collection is a Throwback Sports Trip

As winter rages on, summer blues call for resort-ready apparel, and that's precisely what Drôle de Monsieur's Spring/Summer 2022 collection has to offer.

When Maxime Schwab and Danny Dos Santos founded Drôle de Monsieur in 2014, the goal was to develop a modern, everyday wardrobe that pays homage to iconic sportswear pieces throughout history. Season-to-season, this foundation has been developed and elevated, bringing DDM to a standard that has it aligned with top-tier streetwear brands.

Seasonally, the brand's focus shifts between sporting inspirations, whether that's tennis' off-court tracksuits or golfing polos. One thing that remains ever-present is DDM's signature "Not From Paris Madame" slogan.

For Spring/Summer 2022, the french brand serves a marriage of loungewear and dressing up to show out. This careful balance, somewhere between smart/casual and sportswear, is built on a base of modern-meets-vintage to create looks that would nest easily against the backdrop of a swanky resort.

A large part of the collection sees the founding duo look at the traditional golfing uniform – slacks, shorts, polo shirts – and revitalize them using argyle patterns and contrasting color palettes.

Knitwear that you might find amongst the cricketing crowd also makes an appearance, with rich-hued sweater vests sitting alongside patterned cardigans, crewnecks, and v-neck sweaters.

A Drôle de Monsieur favorite, the tracksuit, returns for SS22 in both technical fabrications and luxe tweed and houndstooth iterations, stripped of your typical oversized fits in place of slightly more tailored looks.

There's plenty to skim through from the 80's preppy styles and 90's sportswear chic, so take in the lookbook above, and shop the collection online via Drôle de Monsieur and Tessuti.