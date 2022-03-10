Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Drôle de Monsieur's SS22 Collection is a Throwback Sports Trip

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Drôle de Monsieur
1 / 10

As winter rages on, summer blues call for resort-ready apparel, and that's precisely what Drôle de Monsieur's Spring/Summer 2022 collection has to offer.

When Maxime Schwab and Danny Dos Santos founded Drôle de Monsieur in 2014, the goal was to develop a modern, everyday wardrobe that pays homage to iconic sportswear pieces throughout history. Season-to-season, this foundation has been developed and elevated, bringing DDM to a standard that has it aligned with top-tier streetwear brands.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Seasonally, the brand's focus shifts between sporting inspirations, whether that's tennis' off-court tracksuits or golfing polos. One thing that remains ever-present is DDM's signature "Not From Paris Madame" slogan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For Spring/Summer 2022, the french brand serves a marriage of loungewear and dressing up to show out. This careful balance, somewhere between smart/casual and sportswear, is built on a base of modern-meets-vintage to create looks that would nest easily against the backdrop of a swanky resort.

A large part of the collection sees the founding duo look at the traditional golfing uniform – slacks, shorts, polo shirts – and revitalize them using argyle patterns and contrasting color palettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Knitwear that you might find amongst the cricketing crowd also makes an appearance, with rich-hued sweater vests sitting alongside patterned cardigans, crewnecks, and v-neck sweaters.

A Drôle de Monsieur favorite, the tracksuit, returns for SS22 in both technical fabrications and luxe tweed and houndstooth iterations, stripped of your typical oversized fits in place of slightly more tailored looks.

There's plenty to skim through from the 80's preppy styles and 90's sportswear chic, so take in the lookbook above, and shop the collection online via Drôle de Monsieur and Tessuti.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now