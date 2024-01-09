Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike Has Completed Sportswear, Now It's Doing Workwear

Words By Tom Barker

Carhartt and Dickes better watch out, because Nike is coming for their throne.

Newly uploaded on the American brand's website are the latest offerings from Nike Life, a line centered around creating everyday, lifestyle wear that has a strong focus on workwear.

The collection sees Nike trade in its signature cutting-edge fabrics for something more old-school: hard-wearing, heavyweight cotton canvas.

Quintessential workwear styles have been upgraded by the sportswear giant with one highlight being its chore coats.

A style of jacket initially made for French laborers, railroad workers, and farmers, the brand has kept all the features of a classic chore coat and given it a small hit of branding through tonal Nike swoosh embroidery.

Triple-stitched for extra durability and produced from durable canvas cloth, this isn't Nike re-interpreting the chore coat and turning it into a piece of sportswear; it's genuine, rugged workwear.

It's much of the same story with Nike Life's carpenter overalls (which have countless pockets for work tools and brass rivets to reinforce high-wearing areas) and its cotton twill, seven-pocket carpenter pants.

The range of brands creating workwear is ever-expanding as the style of clothing continues to be popular amongst all walks of life.

As Adam Levy — part of the iconic, family-owned workwear shop Dave’s New York — previously told Highsnobiety, “It doesn't matter whether you're high fashion or whether you're high function, you're wearing the same Carhartt pants.”

Now, Nike's lifestyle-focused line has its challenger to the Carhartt pants that almost everyone wears. Nike has practically completed sportswear and its eyes seem to be drifting toward the function-focused world of workwear.

