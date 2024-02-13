London Calling: Introducing The Not In London Collection

This article is part of Not In London, a multi-media celebration of the English cultural capital. With parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations, and more, check out everything that's happening right here.

The latest addition to our "Not In" city series, Not In London, is commencing this week and it sees Highsnobiety take over the English capital city.

A lot is going down for the multi-channel festival of culture, spanning from parties to limited-edition collaborations, and that includes an exclusive capsule collection created by Highsnobiety.

Highsnobiety / CG Watkins, Highsnobiety / CG Watkins

The 7-piece collection ranges from alpaca knitwear to a coffee cup, all embellished with graphics that celebrate the Big Smoke and its unique cultural landscape. It will arrive on February 16, available to shop exclusively from a pop-up in Selfridges and online on the Highsnobiety Shop.

A mainstay in every in-line collection we create for the "Not In" city series (which will also take place in Paris, Milan, and New York later this year), is souvenir-inspired graphics.

These offer a twist on tourist merchandise and can most prominently be found on a hoodie and a baseball cap in the Not In London collection.

Alongside these pieces, we have honed in on a staple English meal by printing a classic fry-up breakfast across the back of a short-sleeved T-shirt.

Highsnobiety / CG Watkins, Highsnobiety / CG Watkins

This ode to the Full English arrives along with an ode to a quintessentially British beverage, English tea. A classic ceramic mug is printed with a flowery teacup (the type you'd expect in an Edwardian home), a motif that's also found on the back of a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Finally, rounding off the in-house portion of the Not In London collection is a fuzzy knit sweater vest with a painting of the Great British countryside all over.

Highsnobiety / CG Watkins, Highsnobiety / CG Watkins, Highsnobiety / CG Watkins

These are not the only pieces arriving on February 16, though, as we've also got some special collaborations headed your way.

These collaborations include a fire-themed collection created together with the celebrity-favorite restaurant and hotel Chiltern Firehouse, a range of graphic pieces paying homage to the Shoreditch institution that is Beigel Bake, and a highly limited range of jackets with Barbour.

Finally, we have standout knitwear featuring British icons such as David Beckham and Princess Diana, courtesy of Knitwrth.

All launching on February 16, check out some highlights from the Not In London collection below.

