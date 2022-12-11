Is Dyson's Air-Purifying "Bane Mask" a Breath of Fresh Air?

You've seen the tweets, now it's finally time to enter the Dyson Zone. Perhaps better known as the "Bane mask," Dyson's latest device is part headphones, part air-purifier, and 100 percent bizarre.

And, yes, it's called the Dyson Zone, like it's some kind of '90s arcade.

The Dyson Zone is a device with dual intent — earning you weird looks notwithstanding. It's designed to both play crisp audio and purify the air that the wearer breathes through a removeable "visor" that immediately earned the Dyson Zone its drubbings across Twitter.

On one hand, the Dyson Zone is a grim reminder of the dystopian future that may eventually be wrought by pollution, a future wherein urban living may prove untenable to all but those who can afford clean air.

On the other hand, maybe the Dyson Zone is the solution. It's poised to simultaneously tackle noise and air pollution — what other device can claim to do the same, all while making you look like you're ready to serve Batman a backbreaker?

Anyone living in a major metropolitan area can attest to the constant thrum of energy one navigates every time they step outside. At its best, the Dyson Zone proposes a sort of mobile safe space, shielding the wearer as they traverse the world.

In its press releases, Dyson emphasizes the Dyson Zone's audio capabilities. This is the tech company's first major stab at consumer-grade audio gear and Dyson wants to make sure it hits a bullseye from the jump.

First, Dyson stresses the Zone's audio capabilities, focusing on the battery life — "50 hours of audio-only run-time or four hours of combined purification and audio run-time, charging to 100 percent in three hours." — and "advanced" noise cancelling achieved through sound-reducing microphones.

As for the Zone's filtration capabilities, Dyson promises dual-filtration tech that utilizes a variation of the tech that's appeared in Dyson filtration products for decades (air purifiers, vacuums, all that).

And, like those other Dyson doodads, the Dyson Zone can be paired with the MyDyson app for monitoring purposes.

All good and well, especially if you can afford one: Americans will be able to pre-order the Dyson Zone by appointment in March 2023 with prices starting at $949. It'll later launch on Dyson's website and at Dyson Demo stores.

A little scary to imagine a world where one must pay top dollar for breathable air but, in fairness, that's not Dyson's fault (blame capitalism and a polluted planet, perhaps).

Also worth noting that, when the Dyson Zone was first revealed, some folks were given pause by potential ramifications of its filtration tech.

But, if all you crave is a high-end pair of noise-cancelling cans, Dyson's Zone ought to scratch that itch. Bonus: wearing the headphones alone will let you escape the Bane references.