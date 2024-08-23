Ella Emhoff’s DNC Fashion Was White House-Worthy

It's been quite the week for Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Kamala Harris. And no, we're not talking about the backlash she recently received from right-wing trolls — we're talking about her style at the Democratic National Convention, which came to a rousing close on Thursday night.

Despite the criticism Emhoff has received for her bold sartorial choices, her final appearance at the DNC proved that she's not letting the negativity bring her down. The model and designer, who runs textile brand Soft Hands Knit Club, opted for another statement-making ensemble that stood out amid a sea of buttoned-up business wear.

Emhoff, who delivered a short speech onstage alongside Meena Harris (Kamala's niece) and Helena Hudlin (Kamala's goddaughter), donned an off-the-shoulder dress with a fitted bodice and poofy skirt designed by Joe Ando, an NYC-based actor and designer.

She paired the ensemble with slouchy socks and black Mary Jane ballet flats, adding a touch downtown cool (balletcore, anyone?) to the 'fit.

Emhoff has stayed true to her distinctive style throughout the entire week. On Monday, she paired a Helmut Lang top and trousers with a camouflage "Harris Walz" hat. A day later, she opted for a Death Grips tee. And while watching her father, Doug Emhoff, take the stage on Tuesday night, she sported a Thom Browne suit with a Puppets and Puppets cookie bag, an "it" accessory among a certain set of in-the-know style-setters.

Her eclectic choices remind us why she became a fashion star in the first place. Back in 2021, Emhoff made headlines for her appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration, where she wore a crystal-encrusted Miu Miu coat, a look that struck many as surprisingly fashion-forward for the occasion.

The outfit made such a stir that she signed a contract with IMG Models shortly after.

A lot has changed over the past three years, but Emhoff's style certainly hasn't. And judging from her jaunt to the DNC, she's won't be parting ways with her singular wardrobe any time soon. Take that, trolls.