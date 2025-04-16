How Prada Made Enhypen’s Coachella-Sized Dreams of Cowboy Couture Come True

What do you need for the ultimate Coachella fit? Fringe? Feathers? Custom Prada denim? For K-Pop group and Prada ambassadors Enhypen's first-ever Coachella appearance, there was only one option.

Group members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki gave Highsnobiety the inside scoop on their denim-on-denim looks ahead of their Coachella debut.

The boys’ custom Prada looks were dripping with heavy cowboy flavor, down to the studded western shirts, printed bandanas, and Texas-sized belt buckles.

Now the Coachella Valley, located in the Colorado Desert, gets really hot. I mean, obviously — it's a desert. During the weekend Enhypen performed, temps reached 100 degrees. Wearing full-on denim looks while singing and performing elaborate choreography in the mid-day sun? Sounds like a rough ride for even the most dogged cowboy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thankfully for the guys, they performed in the evening, dazzling their fans from the Sahara stage like a beacon in the dark.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sill, Prada weaved in some sartorial ventilation via breezy blouses and arm-baring vests, while additionally personalizing each member's looks. Heeseung brought a touch of rockstar energy with a cut-off denim and black leather vest, for instance, while Jay funked it up in a beaded but still very western blouse. Other guys went all in with the most luxurious Canadian tuxedos I've ever had the pleasure of seeing. Prada way out west? How wild!

And in true rock-star fashion, the group also rocked some serious bling, including chunky gold chains and flashy signet rings in the shape of Prada’s triangle-shaped Symbole.

Ni-ki appropriately summed up the group's Coachella style in four words: "Western denim festival mode."

This cowboy couture vibe makes even more sense when you consider the group's influences and musical faves. Sunghoon, in particular, was most excited to see Post Malone, and if anyone knows denim — it's him (and Beyoncé, duh).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The group's performance was fantastic, of course, but their fits? A show in their own right.