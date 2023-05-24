Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Giddy Up! How to Build an Equestrian Ensemble

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Sign up to never miss a drop

Resilient, hard-wearing, and proven to last the test of time, denim is — for want of a better phrase — the nuts when it comes to fabric, and we should all be wearing it more. Much more.

Well, we have a feeling this year will be the year of the equestrian fashion invasion, a merging of southern state vibes mixed with a splash of modern-day luxury sophistication. That means less of the tobacco chewing and more good times, am I right?!

Below we’ve curated our go-to barn dance outfit, ready to board that incoming equestrian train. And believe me when I say this: Once you’re aboard, you won’t be turning back. It’s full steam ahead.

Hermès Paddock II Reversible Sleeveless Jacket — This reversible sleeveless jacket is the perfect mix of sporty and minimalist. Lightweight enough to slip under a heavyweight denim number, but padded enough to provide a bit of warmth, it’s the ultimate all-rounder.

Paddock II Sleeveless Gilet

Paddock II Sleeveless Gilet

$2281

Hermès

Buy at Hermès Online

Greg Lauren Vintage Denim Overall Track Jacket — In my opinion, every denim jacket needs elasticated cuffs, although a two-way zip and a waffle knit lining are the cherries on top of this Greg Lauren cake. A raw-edge finish at the hem keeps things on-brand, and stripes down either arm make sure this isn’t your average denim jacket — it’s sporty!

Denim Jacket

Denim Jacket

$1355

Greg Lauren

Buy at Farfetch

Hermès Men’s Tee — Whenever merino wool is involved, you know it’s going to be a comfortable affair; such is the case with this Hermès second skin T-shirt. Both breathable and water-resistant, it’s an upgrade from your average tee — but what else would you expect from Hermès?

Fit T-Shirt

Fit T-Shirt

$475

Hermès

Buy at Hermès Online

Greg Lauren Vintage Denim Tux Pant — Not only are we double-deniming, but we’re matching our pants fabric-to-fabric with another Greg Lauren number. These Vintage Denim Tux Pants not only arrive pre-worn to perfection, but thanks to drawstrings at the ankle, you can easily adjust the fit to your personal preference.

Wide-Leg Layered Distressed Jeans and Jersey Sweatpants

Wide-Leg Layered Distressed Jeans and Jersey Sweatpants

$1600

Greg Lauren

Buy at Mr Porter

Stetson Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat — No horsey look would be complete without a cowboy hat, and who better to deliver it than the OGs Stetson? Made from a premium fur felt, the Skyline 6X features the iconic cattleman crease and a brown leather sweatband and satin liner for all-day comfort.

Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat

Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat

$270

Stetson

Buy at Stetson

Stetson Tina Black & White Flame Embroidered Cowboy Boot — I think it’s safe to say that these black and white flame embroidered cowboy boots from Stetson are absolute showstoppers. Hand-stitched with vintage leather, they’re the sort of boots that could see you end up with a nickname like “Boots McGee” or “Dancing Dakota.”

Tina Flame Rmbroidered Cowboy Boot

Tina Flame Rmbroidered Cowboy Boot

$330

Stetson

Buy at Stetson
  • Lead Image Fashion Credits:Jacket CELINE HOMME BY HEDI SLIMANE ($2,950) Pants ZEGNA ($1,290) Sunglasses TOM FORD ($555) Watch ROLEX ($30,500) Shoes LENYS WORLD ($140)
Tayler Willson
Tayler WillsonStyle Writer

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Au Revoir, SHEIN! Petition to Ban the Brand in France Has Over 100k Signatures

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kanye West's $57m Malibu Mansion Is Rotting From the Inside Out

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy's Next Nike Is for Vandals

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stray Rats May Make You Love New Balance's 574

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dear Louis Vuitton, Why Pharrell?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023