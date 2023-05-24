Giddy Up! How to Build an Equestrian Ensemble

Resilient, hard-wearing, and proven to last the test of time, denim is — for want of a better phrase — the nuts when it comes to fabric, and we should all be wearing it more. Much more.

Well, we have a feeling this year will be the year of the equestrian fashion invasion, a merging of southern state vibes mixed with a splash of modern-day luxury sophistication. That means less of the tobacco chewing and more good times, am I right?!

Below we’ve curated our go-to barn dance outfit, ready to board that incoming equestrian train. And believe me when I say this: Once you’re aboard, you won’t be turning back. It’s full steam ahead.

Hermès Paddock II Reversible Sleeveless Jacket — This reversible sleeveless jacket is the perfect mix of sporty and minimalist. Lightweight enough to slip under a heavyweight denim number, but padded enough to provide a bit of warmth, it’s the ultimate all-rounder.

Greg Lauren Vintage Denim Overall Track Jacket — In my opinion, every denim jacket needs elasticated cuffs, although a two-way zip and a waffle knit lining are the cherries on top of this Greg Lauren cake. A raw-edge finish at the hem keeps things on-brand, and stripes down either arm make sure this isn’t your average denim jacket — it’s sporty!

Hermès Men’s Tee — Whenever merino wool is involved, you know it’s going to be a comfortable affair; such is the case with this Hermès second skin T-shirt. Both breathable and water-resistant, it’s an upgrade from your average tee — but what else would you expect from Hermès?

Greg Lauren Vintage Denim Tux Pant — Not only are we double-deniming, but we’re matching our pants fabric-to-fabric with another Greg Lauren number. These Vintage Denim Tux Pants not only arrive pre-worn to perfection, but thanks to drawstrings at the ankle, you can easily adjust the fit to your personal preference.

Stetson Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat — No horsey look would be complete without a cowboy hat, and who better to deliver it than the OGs Stetson? Made from a premium fur felt, the Skyline 6X features the iconic cattleman crease and a brown leather sweatband and satin liner for all-day comfort.

Stetson Tina Black & White Flame Embroidered Cowboy Boot — I think it’s safe to say that these black and white flame embroidered cowboy boots from Stetson are absolute showstoppers. Hand-stitched with vintage leather, they’re the sort of boots that could see you end up with a nickname like “Boots McGee” or “Dancing Dakota.”