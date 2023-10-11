Sign up to never miss a drop
12 Affordable Sneakers For Every Style

in SneakersWords By Fabian Gorsler
Collecting sneakers is more popular now than ever before, but that doesn’t change the fact that it can be an expensive hobby, especially when looking at the ridiculous resale prices some sneakers sell for online. Part of that is because of the age-old saying that cool sneakers aren’t cheap and cheap sneakers aren’t cool. But that’s not necessarily true.

Not everyone can afford to constantly pay upwards of $200 for the newest sneaker release, especially when there are multiple hyped silhouettes dropping on a weekly basis. It's also not necessary to do so, there are a bunch of top-tier sneakers on the market that come at more affordable price points.

That is why we’ve put together the definitive guide to (relatively) cheap sneakers that we believe deserve a place in every rotation. While big-name brands such as Nike, New Balance, and adidas offer some very solid options, the likes of Stepney Workers Club have also made the cut.

So, sit back, put your feet up, and scroll through our guide of the best cheap sneakers.

Converse Chuck 70 High Sneakers

Chuck 70 High

$95

Converse

Buy at Luisaviaroma

For the uninitiated, Chuck 70s are the OG Chuck Taylor's more premium cousin. Its upper is made from a beefier cotton canvas, features more stitching, improved durability, and has a much more comfortable, sponge-like insole. It's an elevated classic with all the signature design cues of a Chuck Taylor.

adidas Originals Samba

Samba OG

$130

adidas

Buy at Highsnobiety

2023 has been the year of the adidas Samba, with the shoe suddenly skyrocketing in popularity and its collabs being some of the best sneakers of the year. However, you can never go wrong with the OG, featuring a classic gum sole alongside a simple black and white upper.

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Air Force 1 '07

$98

Nike

Buy at Mr Porter

It's not hyperbolic to call the Nike Air Force 1 the perfect all-white sneaker. This Nelly-approved shoe is a classic that has managed to transcend genres and trends, appearing on the feet of everyday civilians and in the closets of passionate sneakerheads. Though there are unlimited colorways out there, you really can't go wrong with the crisp white-on-white.

ASICS GT-2160

GT-2160

$145

ASICS

Buy at Highsnobiety

It feels as though everything that ASICS has touched recently has turned to gold. The brand is churning out hyped collabs and new models at a rate of knots, with the GT-2160 being one of the more recent additions to its arsenal. The shoe's made headlines through collabs with the likes of KITH and Dime but this general release model is equally worthy of attention.

Reebok Club C Revenge

Club C 85 Vintage

$90

Reebok

Buy at Reebok

Although the Reebok Club C comes in a range of colors and has been treated to luxury re-ups at the hands of its LTD line recently, we're still not overlooking this classic vintage version. The slightly off-white finish plays into the hands of this timeless icon.

New Balance 990v6

M990v6

$168

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

Post normcore era, New Balance's 990 is still dominating the wardrobes of sneakerheads. The shoe is chunky, retro, and uses a luxurious mix of suede and mesh. Its gray colorway is the sneaker's purest and most versatile form, seen here used on the V6 — New Balance's latest update to the classic 990.

Vans OG Classic Slip-On

UA OG Authentic LX Checkerboard Slip-On

$69

Vans

Buy at END.

The Vans Classic Slip-on continues to reign as the brand's most iconic silhouette. Staples of the Slip-on, such as its canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, and signature rubber waffle outsoles make the shoe the perfect everyday essential — whether you’re at the skate park or on the boardwalk.

New Balance 550

BB550PWD

$185

New Balance

Buy at Highsnobiety

When decked out in all-white, New Balance's 550 model is coming for the Nike Air Force 1s throne. The retro shoe has gained such popularity over the past few years that it can be considered a classic sneaker.

Stepney Workers Club Dellow S-Strike Suede

Dellow S-Strike Suede

$83

Stepney Workers Club

Buy at Matches

East London-based sneaker label Stepney Workers Club specializes in classic sneakers that come at affordable price points. Its Dellow S-Strike model comes with a soft, durable suede upper and high-wall foxing on the sole unit.

PUMA Clyde PRM

Clyde PRM

$84

PUMA

Buy at Bodega

Another classic sneaker with a history in basketball, the Clyde is the predecessor to what is arguably PUMA's most famous sneaker, the PUMA SUEDE. When Walt “Clyde” Frazier signed his deal with the German sportswear brand, he wanted a different colorway for every basketball game which resulted in a reported 390 plus different colors being used. Despite this history, we've picked the most simple and versatile of the options, decked out in subtle off-white.

adidas Originals Stan Smith

Stan Smith

$100

adidas

Buy at adidas US

The world's first leather tennis shoe has and continues to influence culture, becoming a mainstay in many people's sneaker rotation. Now available in a more sustainable version, the Stan Smith is never a bad option to add to your rotation. This shoe embodies the word timeless.

Nike WMNS Dunk Low Hangul Day

WMNS Dunk Low Hangul Day

$130

Nike

Buy at Slam Jam

Part of a sneaker pack celebrating South Korea's national holiday, Hangul Day, these Dunks come in a soft, light brown colorway. And, in line with the Korean celebration of its alphabet, Nike can be found written in Korean (which reads as 나이키) throughout the model.

