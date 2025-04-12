Wasn't Travis Scott's Erewhon Drink Inevitable?

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack x Erewhon shots were only a matter of time. Scott is having a hand in Coachella 2025 and, as such, his branding is pretty much inextricable from this year's edition of the festival, down to the sponsorships.

Erewhon's fashion crossovers are no longer the insider-y oddity they once were only a year or so ago. We've long jumped the Balenciaga shark: Erewhon is a straight-up luxury label, now. Give or take.

Part of the extended Cactus Jack merchification of Coachella 2025, Travis Scott's Erewhon shots are exactly what they sound like. They're pressed juices and vitamins packaged, intentionally or not, in a way that resembles hot sauce.

The most surprising factor here, really, is their price.

Scott's Coachella role was rather confusingly explained by the festival itself.

Apparently, the rapper was tapped to "design the desert," a loose phrase that even confused his own ardent admirers, as he was also set to perform on April 12.

But all it meant is that Scott's Cactus Jack imprint erected a heavily branded niche in one corner of the Coachella campgrounds (shades of Astroworld?), complete with usual suspects like longtime Scott partner Nike and obvious advertisers alike.

Erewhon was part of the occasion, because of course it was.

Erewhon is always visible at Coachella, to be fair, with Erewhon vendors often hawking wares throughout the festival. Where there's influencers...

Cactus Jack's Erewhon shots are most remarkable for being $7 in-person and on Erewhon's website, which is impressive primarily because that's a pretty typical price for a shot of this kind. You'd expect a name-brand collaboration between an A-list musician and top-tier supermarket to command inflated prices but not here. Sign of the times, perhaps.

Erewhon has long transcended the "supermarket" denomination. Partnerships with luxury labels and streetwear lines alike has solidified its status as an all-purpose indulgence brand, down to those famous smoothies

Erewhon is even exporting its influence overseas.

Travis Scott's Erewhon partnership would've happened sooner or later. That it came up for Coachella is entirely fitting.