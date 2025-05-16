Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
There’s a New Dad Shoe in Town, and Kith Got First Dibs

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
Kith
It was a Spring 2025 Kith campaign when we first caught a glimpse of the New Balance 2010. At that time a yet-to-be-unveiled sneaker, it took some investigative work to reveal what this obscure sneaker model was. But the New Balance fanatics quickly worked it out.

Since that subtle teasing at the beginning of the year, many more have come. As is effectively compulsory for every Kith collaboration, founder Ronnie Fieg unleashed a series of teasers in the month since. 

Now, the sneaker is ready to be unleashed. The New Balance 2010, a new model taking cues from the early 2000s dad shoe playbook, has been Kith-ified. 

Kith
Arriving in two colorways — one predominantly black with hits of contrasting purple and yellow, another mostly dressed in purple hues — Kith has subtly stamped its logo across the sneaker.

A spell-out Kith logo features on the top of the sneaker’s tongue while the New Balance “N” logo has embossed monogram Kith branding. 

This latest sneaker from the regular partnership is being released on May 16, retailing for $160, exclusively from Kith’s newly renovated Manhattan store.

Then, on May 19, it will arrive at Kith’s other locations and online. 

This is the first collaboration for New Balance’s 2010 model, which is something like a crossover between its 1906 and 2002r sneakers. Arriving after getting a debut release earlier this month and ahead of the release of a limited edition “Grey Days” colorway, this Kith collaboration is set to initiate a slew of more co-branded NB 2010s.

Rich Paul, we haven’t forgotten about that pink pair you debuted in February. 


