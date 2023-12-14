Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

F/CE. Is Bridging Japanese And Danish Design

in Street StyleWords By Henry Levinson

In the realm of contemporary fashion, the Japanese brand F/CE. stands out as one that transcends the conventional. At the heart of their philosophy lies a simple three-word mantra: Functionality, Culture, Exploration. This succinct expression encapsulates the brand's commitment to creating products that not only simplify the user's life but also elevate it through a rich cultural tapestry.

Spearheaded by designer Satoshi Yamane, who also lends his creative prowess to the Tokyo-based NORDISK CAMP SUPPLY STORE and contributes bass guitar vibes to the band Toe, F/CE. is a testament to the fusion of passion and functionality. Their approach to fashion goes beyond pure aesthetics; it delves into the realms of culture and exploration, drawing inspiration from diverse corners of the globe.

1 / 2
F/CE.

A distinctive feature of F/CE. is their seasonal collection themes, each centered around a country carefully selected from the vast mosaic of world cultures. What sets them apart is not just the conceptualization but the immersive experience – the designers physically visit the chosen country, absorbing its lifestyle, history, architecture, art, and music. This firsthand encounter infuses authenticity into every thread, creating garments that tell stories of global exploration.

24SS draws inspiration from Danish design culture and summer traditions, exploring the theme of “Reinterpretation.” Rooted in Scandinavian Modernism, the collection reflects the simplicity and elevated aesthetic common in Danish design. Influenced by Grundtvig's church, the iconic Copenhagen expressionist-style church, the designs blend tradition and modernity with a focus on functionality. 

1 / 3
F/CE.

The connection between design, social development, and culture is emphasized, as seen in Arne Jacobsen's Bellevue Beach development, which brings nature closer to everyday life. F/CE. incorporates organic shapes, reflecting Denmark's strong ties to nature. In this light, the collection integrates a relaxed feel for outdoor living, celebrating a lifestyle harmonizing with nature and embodying key principles—valuing the connection with nature, fusing design elements seamlessly, and prioritizing elegance and gentleness.

From the placement of pockets to the technical intricacies of fabric selection, F/CE. approaches design holistically. Their creations are not just garments; they are functional companions that enrich the lives of those who wear them. F/CE. is a celebration of diversity, a journey into uncharted territories, and a commitment to enhancing the everyday experience through the lens of global culture and exploration.

