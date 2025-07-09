New Balance’s Understated Linen-Wrapped Dad Shoe Is Peak Summer

New Balance digs into its early 2000s sneaker vault to drop the U2010 SGR “Linen”.

Inspired by the 2000s running and 990 series, think of this New Balance 2010 sneaker as the New Balance classic 99X shoe series reimagined for summer outings. Its beige and linen mesh upper with tonal suede overlays strikes that sweet spot between breathability and structure.

That yellowed midsole, however, is the real great touch for the “Linen” 2010 shoe. It looks like it’s been scored from a vintage shop, except it’s brand new and fitted with NB’s ABZORB SBS cushioning to guarantee the comfort NB is known for.

New Balance is calling its “Linen” 2010 a “New Premium Classic,” which basically means that the U2010 “Linen” is the new entry in New Balance’s roster of understated, comfortable sneakers.

New Balance 1 / 2

New Balance’s “Linen” colourway taps into the brand’s long-standing love for neutral-toned runners, seen before on the 990v4 ‘Linen’ from 2018 and the 574 ‘Linen’ edition released in 2015, for example. Clearly, New Balance has been exploring this understated shade for years, and for good reason.

Dropping July 23 on New Balance’s site, this “Linen” New Balance shoe proves once again that no one does subtle sneaker flexes quite like NB.

