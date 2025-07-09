Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Cleanest Skate Shoe, Stripped Back to Pure Skate Steeze

Written by Riccardo Zazzini

If there’s one skater who literally never misses, it’s Nyjah Huston. The Californian-born prodigy, known for his insane consistency and contest dominance since he was a kid with dreadlocks, has dropped his fourth signature shoe with Nike SB, and it’s just as clean as his nollie flips.

The Nyjah 4 sneaker steps away from the rubber cage aesthetic of Huston's earlier models and leans heavily into a minimalist futuristic vibe with its sleek white mesh upper, translucent TPU side panels, and an icy swoosh peeking through for a layered effect that feels polished and refined. This minimalist design, however, isn’t just a great aesthetic choice, but it looks to slim down on bulk while maintaining durability against griptape abrasion and flick wear.

Huston is known for his precision, control, and borderline robotic consistency, and it’s only fitting that his shoes reflect the same discipline.

Huston’s collabs with Nike SB have always pushed the performance envelope, but the Nyjah 4 goes a step further. Built to handle daily battles with grip tape, curbs, and ledges, it also looks right at home as a lifestyle sneaker, as a proper skate shoe should. That’s exactly the Nike vision: skate technology fused with skatewear design for the next generation.

It’s wild to think Huston, who turned pro at 11, is already onto his fourth shoe with the Swoosh. But given his Olympic-level influence and unstoppable work ethic, the Nyjah 4 feels like a well-earned testament to his reign.

Available now at Nike's website, the Nike SB Nyjah 4 “White” is built less for show and more to function as an extension of the skater, exactly what a next-gen skate shoe should be.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
