Ralph Lauren's Lambo, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes: Exploring F1's Wild Vegas Auction

Sotheby's is at it again (as usual). The luxury auction house is currently hosting a sale of some of the planet's nuttiest cars and, unsurprisingly, the sale is a real head-turner. So, we got up-close and personal with all the rare rides currently for sale.

Held during Formula 1's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sotheby's auction is going down at Wynn's legendary Awakening Theater, a suitably sizeable venue for the huge sale.

Some of the notable lots include Ralph Lauren's personal 1984 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S (an already uncommon car originally limited to only a couple hundred models), a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II that would undoubtedly catch A$AP Rocky's eye, two Mercedes CLK GTRs — both a roadster and coupe configuration — and perhaps most interestingly, Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W04, the car that's essentially the genesis of Hamilton's era of domination with Mecredes-AMG F1.

The projected values of these cars are no joke. Lewis' 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 car is the highest-valued item, expected to fetch up to $15 million. But what makes this eye-wateringly expensive F1 car so unique? It's not the first one to go to auction, no, but it is the first Mercedes F1 car to be sold outside the team's and Lewis' personal collections.

In other words, not only was this car actually raced by the GOAT, it's also more than capable of hitting the grid again, as its full original engine and transmission are included in the sale.

Another notable lot is that aforementioned Ralph Lauren Lamborghini, which was delivered to Lauren himself back in 1984. It's one of just 321 LP 5000 S examples ever produced and one of only 38 delivered new to the U.S. market. This hugely rare Countach remains well-preserved and maintained in original condition, with its Rosso over Nero leather interiors in crisp condition.

Ralph Lauren is a notable car collector in his own right, if you didn't know, boasting a stacked garage estimated to be worth over $300 million. With this in mind, it's no surprise that this Countach is expected to fetch nearly $1 million. Crazy money anywhere in the world but right at home here in Vegas.